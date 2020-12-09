Geiser: Provide food and water for birds this winter

Every December, I write an article about providing food and water for birds during the winter months and how important it is to the birds that winter in our area as well as those that migrate through.

As food supplies for birds become scarce during the winter it leaves the birds in a very stressful situation. Providing the birds that visit your yard with food and water will give you the pleasure of watching them and learning about them while keeping them healthy when it’s cold out.

Winter bird feeding is a commitment that should continue throughout the winter as the birds will quickly become dependent on you to provide feed for them until summer when food sources become more prevalent.

There are many bird feeders on the market today. My suggestion would be to buy a sturdy feeder that is easy to fill and hard to break. Some stores will have clearance feeders during this time of year, so find one that meets what you would like in your yard from hanging type feeders, platform feeders or simply feeding birds on the ground.