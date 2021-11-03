Geiser: Rattling in the big one during deer season

If the weather is windy, put the antlers away. Bucks don’t respond well on windy days, they become nervous trying to decipher all the noises that the wind can carry.

Carefully choose your rattling location. Most bucks will try to get downwind of the rattling noise. They will try to smell what’s going on before you will ever see them. Use buck in rut, tarsal glands, doe urine or estrus scents to conceal your location.

Rattle near open areas; this will help keep the buck from circling downwind as most bucks will be reluctant to travel through open areas during the daylight. Use natural cover or blinds to conceal you and your movements in open country.

Antler rattling with a friend can be very successful. Position the hunter about 40 to 60 yards downwind of the rattler. When the bucks are circling to get downwind, the hunter will be there to cut them off.

Try to choose a location that provides good downwind visibility, since most bucks will approach your location from that direction. Rattling from a tree stand will increase the area that you can watch.