Geiser: Rattling in the big one during deer season

There is one thing I’ve always wanted to do but can never seem to get it just right and that is rattling in a big buck.
I’ve heard many stories of hunters in the field rattling and having a big ole buck come tearing through the trees, antlers smashing every branch in their way, hair standing up on the big buck’s back all to defend his territory and breeding rights.
Right now, archery hunters are seeing bucks chasing does and the peak of the rut should fall right near the firearm deer season, which starts Nov. 13 this year.
Here are some things to keep in mind when trying to rattle in a big buck:
» Rattling works best during the peak of the rut, when bucks are most aggressive.
» Buck to doe ratios are an important factor when trying to rattle, a high buck to doe ratio is one key to making rattling a success.
» Rattling is effective in areas where there are a lot of dominant bucks.
» Rattle throughout the day without sticking to a pattern. If bucks don’t respond to one style of rattling, try something else the next time. If you rattle briefly and nothing responds, rattle longer the next time. Mix timid and aggressive rattling.
» Bucks are usually vocal before and during a fight, so use various vocalizations, such as a snort-wheeze, and long and deep bawls when working the antlers - especially during the rut and late pre-rut.
» Curiosity and dominance are reasons bucks respond to rattling; they want to find out who is fighting, and if there is a doe in estrus with them.
Rattling antlers
Using medium to large sized antlers that are even on both sides with three to four points works well; remove the brow tines if they are very long and smooth off any sharp points or edges. Wearing gloves and smoothing the antlers will save your fingers and hands from cuts and smacks that may occur.
About two weeks before using real antlers, place them in a bucket of water and let them soak until you use them. This will replenish their natural moisture and they will sound more realistic.
Artificial rattling antlers can be purchased if you don’t have real antlers; they sound realistic and are very effective. I even like rattling bags. They are compact, making them easy to carry in a pocket and will save wear and tear on your hands.
Before your go into the field, spray your antlers with some sort of scent neutralizer so you don’t wave a lot of human scent through the air.
Where and
when to rattle
Rattle near areas bucks regularly use; in the morning when bucks are searching for does and heading for doe feeding, staging and bedding areas, is a prime time to rattle. I’ve been told that older dominant bucks usually respond to rattling better in the evenings.
If the weather is windy, put the antlers away. Bucks don’t respond well on windy days, they become nervous trying to decipher all the noises that the wind can carry.
Carefully choose your rattling location. Most bucks will try to get downwind of the rattling noise. They will try to smell what’s going on before you will ever see them. Use buck in rut, tarsal glands, doe urine or estrus scents to conceal your location.
Rattle near open areas; this will help keep the buck from circling downwind as most bucks will be reluctant to travel through open areas during the daylight. Use natural cover or blinds to conceal you and your movements in open country.
Antler rattling with a friend can be very successful. Position the hunter about 40 to 60 yards downwind of the rattler. When the bucks are circling to get downwind, the hunter will be there to cut them off.
Try to choose a location that provides good downwind visibility, since most bucks will approach your location from that direction. Rattling from a tree stand will increase the area that you can watch.
Rattling in a buck is like calling in a Tom turkey and you will need a lot of patience. Bucks may respond from as far as a half mile in calm weather and may take up to a half hour to come in. Rattling every 10 to 15-minutes will help keep the buck interested.
Rut stages
Duplicate what bucks are doing during the different stages of the rut.
During the early pre-rut after bucks shed their velvet they start to establish dominance. They do a lot of posturing and pushing, but no real heavy fighting. Lightly tickle the antler tips together for a minute or two, wait 10-15 minutes, then try again. Save the heavy stuff for the rut periods. You can rub bushes and trees, and timidly bring the rattling antlers together. Mesh them briefly, and then slide them apart.
Dominant bucks don’t mess around during the peak of the rut so your rattling should sound like a massive fight, with lots of loud antler clashing and rattling, followed by some ground stomping, scraping and thrashing brush or tree limbs. Calling during rattling will increase your success; make a long, drawn-out bleat, and then keep rattling and grunting. Keep in mind fights between mature bucks can last several hours.
During the post rut most does have been bred, but there will be some coming back into estrus; any dominant bucks in the area won’t want to miss out on these does. Rattling should simulate a good fight, with lots of loud antler clashing and rattling, followed by some antler tickling, then clashing and rattling again. Rattle for two to three-minutes at 10- to 15-minute intervals.
With a little rattling knowledge and luck, I hope you can rattle in the big one this deer season.