Geiser: Safety is a top priority this deer season

Know your target and what lies beyond that target. Be sure there are not people, buildings, vehicles, roadways or livestock behind the deer you intend to shoot and never shoot at sky-lined deer. If you are not sure of what is beyond a deer, do not take the shot.

Know the effective range that you are comfortable shooting and only place shots at vital organs on deer presenting a quartering or broadside shot.

Always use a full-body harness and lifeline when hunting from a tree stand. The majority of accidents happen when entering, exiting, climbing or descending from a stand. Be sure the equipment you are using is in good condition; avoid hunting from heights greater than 15 feet and maintain a short tether from the body harness to the tree. To prevent falls, use a haul line to raise and lower equipment. Always stay attached to the tree using a lifeline or linesman’s belt when climbing up to and down from the stand.