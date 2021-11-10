Geiser: Safety is a top priority this deer season

The popular firearm deer season starts this Saturday and runs through Nov. 21 and keeping everyone safe is a top priority for the Game and Parks Commission as there will be hunters of all ages in the field. Be on the lookout for other hunters while in the field and for folks that may be using public areas for recreation other than hunting, use common sense and keep safety first.
There are several safety tips that hunters need to keep in mind before hitting the field.
Plan your hunt before you go by letting someone know where you will be hunting and when you plan to return and stick to your plan. In the event of an accident, hunters that have left maps with their hunting locations can be located easier if something unexpected should occur.
Dress for the forecasted weather and bring plenty of snacks and water for the hunt. Be sure to carry first aid supplies in your daypack and vehicle. Keep cell phones in dry cases and if you are hunting from a tree stand, keep that phone in a place you can reach it in case of an accident.
Always wear blaze orange — firearm and archery deer hunters along with turkey hunters are required by law to wear at least 400 square inches of blaze orange on his or her head, chest and back during the nine-day firearm season.
Always maintain muzzle control — never allow the muzzle of a firearm or an arrow knocked in a bow to be pointed at something that you do not intend to shoot.
Know your target and what lies beyond that target. Be sure there are not people, buildings, vehicles, roadways or livestock behind the deer you intend to shoot and never shoot at sky-lined deer. If you are not sure of what is beyond a deer, do not take the shot.
Know the effective range that you are comfortable shooting and only place shots at vital organs on deer presenting a quartering or broadside shot.
Always use a full-body harness and lifeline when hunting from a tree stand. The majority of accidents happen when entering, exiting, climbing or descending from a stand. Be sure the equipment you are using is in good condition; avoid hunting from heights greater than 15 feet and maintain a short tether from the body harness to the tree. To prevent falls, use a haul line to raise and lower equipment. Always stay attached to the tree using a lifeline or linesman’s belt when climbing up to and down from the stand.
If you do fall with a harness on, use the three Rs: Rescue, Relief and Recovery. This includes knowing how to get back onto your stand and how to keep yourself safe while in the harness. Relieving pressure from the leg straps on the harness involves having a relief strap attached to your harness. This strap allows the hunter to stand in a loop at the bottom of the strap to relieve pressure on vital arteries in the groin area that will be affected by the harness’ leg straps. Many harnesses have a repelling system to allow hunters to descend from the tree after a fall, getting them safely to the ground. Don’t panic and have a plan in place in case of a fall.
Hunters should never go onto private property without the owner’s permission, not only is this trespassing, but safety should be considered. Trespassers won’t know who else may be in the field or where other people, buildings or livestock are located.
Deer check stations
All deer harvested during the firearm deer season must be delivered to a deer check station. In North Platte, deer will be checked at the Nebraska Game and Parks office. For other deer check locations, visit outdoornebraska.gov/huntingseasons and scroll to deer check stations. Deer must be checked in by 1 p.m. on the day following the close of the season.
There are plenty of permits remaining in several hunting units while some units have sold out. To view a list of available permits, go to outdoornebraska.org, click on “Buy a Permit,” and then “Remaining Permits.” Permits may be purchased on the website or at Game and Parks permitting offices.
When in the field, if you see something that looks suspicious or know of someone that has not obeyed the law, please call the Nebraska Wildlife Crimestoppers toll-free at 800-742-7627 to report game law violations.
Take ’Em Hunting challenge
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission challenges you to go hunting and share your passion with someone you care about. The deer seasons and other hunting seasons offer a great opportunity to take a new or lapsed hunter afield as part of the Take ’Em Hunting challenge.
Be sure to snap a photo and fill out the official entry form at outdoornebraska.gov/takeemhunting. You’ll be registered to win great prizes, including gift cards, a stay in a Nebraska state park, hunting gear, and our grand prize: a camo John Deere XUV59OM crossover utility vehicle from AKRS Equipment.
Public hunting lands
The Game and Parks website is a great resource for hunters looking for any information regarding deer hunting including the “2021-22 Big Game Guide” and “2021-22 Public Access Atlas” for help finding public hunting lands and private lands open to public access.
People using the state’s wildlife management areas and Open Fields and Waters areas should be aware of the presence of hunters on those areas during all hunting seasons, but especially for the November firearm deer season, when several thousand hunters will be in the field across Nebraska.
Deer hides for veterans
Remember to help a veteran this deer season by taking the hides of deer, antelope and elk with the head and legs removed to the Elks Lodge No. 985 at 502 Easy St. in North Platte. The hides will in turn be made into specially designed leather gloves for wheel-chair bound veterans. The Veterans Leather Program provides leather gloves for vets, lending protection to their hands during movement.
Every part of the tanned hides is used by veterans for other projects like key chains, wallets, belts and more from remnant pieces of the leather. The tanned leather is used for recreational and occupational therapy for our vets as a way to pass time between visits from friends and family as well as providing a form of relief for vets by keeping minds active and providing exercise for injured and unused muscles.
Be sure to thank a veteran today and every day for their service to our country and for the freedoms that we have today because of their sacrifices.