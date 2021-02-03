Geiser: Scout’s Rest becomes Historic Landmark

Scout’s Rest Ranch at Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park was designated a National Historic Landmark on Jan. 13 of this year by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior, who determines National Historic Landmarks.

The 8.25 acres of the historical park was the primary home of frontiersman and showman William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody and includes the mansion, barn, outbuildings, irrigation system, windmill and landscaped lawns.

Cody began to purchase land near North Platte in 1878 and over the next 12 years or so, amassed the 4,000 acres of prairie that became Scout’s Rest Ranch. On his land, Cody raised purebred cattle and thoroughbred horses and grew alfalfa, corn and oats. He was one of the first ranchers in western Nebraska to raise a quality stock of cattle instead of longhorns.

In 1886 the two-story, nine-room, Victorian house was completed on the ranch at a cost of $3,900. The house was built by North Platte contractor Patrick Walsh. Cody specified that the front porch should be large enough for outdoor entertaining. He also requested a bedroom suite for himself along with many other furnishings. Once complete with all the fine carpets and furniture, the house’s final cost was $6,000.