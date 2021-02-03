Geiser: Scout’s Rest becomes Historic Landmark

Scout’s Rest Ranch at Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park was designated a National Historic Landmark on Jan. 13 of this year by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior, who determines National Historic Landmarks.
The 8.25 acres of the historical park was the primary home of frontiersman and showman William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody and includes the mansion, barn, outbuildings, irrigation system, windmill and landscaped lawns.
Cody began to purchase land near North Platte in 1878 and over the next 12 years or so, amassed the 4,000 acres of prairie that became Scout’s Rest Ranch. On his land, Cody raised purebred cattle and thoroughbred horses and grew alfalfa, corn and oats. He was one of the first ranchers in western Nebraska to raise a quality stock of cattle instead of longhorns.
In 1886 the two-story, nine-room, Victorian house was completed on the ranch at a cost of $3,900. The house was built by North Platte contractor Patrick Walsh. Cody specified that the front porch should be large enough for outdoor entertaining. He also requested a bedroom suite for himself along with many other furnishings. Once complete with all the fine carpets and furniture, the house’s final cost was $6,000.
Cody’s daughter Irma and her husband Fred Garlow became ranch managers in 1908 and decided that the house was too small for their family. So, in 1909 a two-story addition was created on the back of the house, which gave the mansion a new kitchen and four upstairs bedrooms for hired hands. At this time the couple also modernized the home with electric lights, indoor plumbing and a furnace.
Scout’s Rest Ranch was the primary home of Cody from 1886 to 1913. Cody dubbed his slice of Nebraska as “Scout’s Rest,” a name that reflected his career as a civilian scout for the military and his vision of the ranch as a retreat where he could relax and plan for his vast entertainment empire. It is also where he ultimately wished to retire.
In the late 1800s, Cody developed a series of “Wild West” shows that incorporated rodeo performances and re-enactments of historical events of the American frontier. The Buffalo Bill’s Wild West shows were the longest-lasting and famous in the Wild West movement, compelling hundreds of imitator shows before the Wild West movement faded in the 1930s. The shows spurred modern rodeos and the motion picture industry, which incorporated Wild West themes into its films.
Cody spent most of the year traveling with Buffalo Bill’s Wild West, but returned to either Scout’s Rest Ranch or to his Wyoming ranch when the shows were over. At Scout’s Rest Ranch, Cody not only rested, but conducted Wild West business, including purchasing, training and stabling horses; signing contracts for new performers; and for performers to rehearse for the show there.
In 1913, Buffalo Bill’s Wild West went bankrupt and forced Cody to sell his prized Scout’s Rest Ranch to pay off debts. The ranch was sold to private individuals and the Cody’s and the Garlows moved from North Platte to Wyoming permanently.
In 1961, the State of Nebraska purchased the property and restored the historic buildings and turned the site into Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park, which opened in 1965. Game and Parks made a visitor center, parking areas, picnic areas, along with a sod-roofed house from Cody’s Dismal River ranch and many more amenities.
The ranch, part of the 25-acre Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park, is open to guests year-round; the mansion and barn can be toured from late spring to early fall. The property will eventually display a bronze plaque provided by the National Park Service that memorializes its status as one of only 2,600 National Historic Landmark.
This achievement coincides with the centennial year of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission state park system, and an event to celebrate the Scout’s Rest Ranch designation is being planned for later this year.
A permit is required to enter Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park and the adjacent Buffalo Bill Ranch State Recreation Area. To learn more about the ranch, visit outdoornebraska.org/buffalobillranch. To learn more about National Historic Landmarks, visit nps.gov.
The National Park Service contributed to this column.
Parks centennial merchandise
Outdoors enthusiasts can show their Nebraska parks pride with merchandise celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission parks system.
A variety of items, from camper favorites to collectibles, will be available online through Grow Nebraska. Find a direct link to the shop through yournebraskaparks100.org/merchandise.
Proceeds from the sales will go to the parks’ fund for improvement projects, including improved infrastructure, new amenities and added accessibility.
The initial product launch includes high-quality vinyl stickers featuring the Nebraska State Parks centennial logo, iron-on patches and a special-edition commemorative coin. Coming soon are T-shirts, fanny packs, coffee mugs, water bottles, flying discs, coasters, hats, 12 other collectible coin designs, along with additional merchandise to be added throughout the centennial year.
The centennial celebration, themed “Your Memories, Your Adventures, Your Parks,” honors the park system’s legacy while also looking to its bright future. To learn more, visit yournebraskaparks100.org.