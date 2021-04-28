Geiser: Spring brings many outdoor activities

With the arrival of spring also comes a lot of outdoor activity. Below are some items of interest for those that are ready to get outside.
Spring turkey hunting
There are still plenty of spring turkey hunting permits available. If you haven’t already purchased a permit you still have time as the season doesn’t end until May 31. Permits can be purchased online at outdoornebraska.org, or at any Nebraska Game and Parks Commission permitting office.
For more information, check out the “2021 Turkey Hunting Guide,” and the “Public Access Atlas,” both are available at local vendors, Game and Parks offices or online.
Boating safety courses
With boating season right around the corner, people fitting the age criteria that want to operate a boat or personal watercraft need to take a boating safety course. Anyone born after Dec. 31, 1985, is required to successfully complete a boating safety course and possess a course certificate while operating a boat or personal watercraft. Boating safety courses teach students how to safely operate a motorized boat while following all rules and regulations. Topics covered include navigation and safe operation, Nebraska laws and emergency preparedness.
Non-residents who have successfully completed a NASBLA-approved boating safety course recognized by another state are allowed to operate a motorboat in Nebraska.
You must be at least 14 years of age to operate a motorboat or personal watercraft in Nebraska.
Classes are offered throughout the state of Nebraska in different formats:
Option A is a 6-hour in-person classroom session taught by certified volunteers and agency staff. Students will take a proctored exam and the end of the class.
Option B is a self-taught home study course. Students can download and review the course study materials. After studying, students will need to register for an Option B test-out session to take a proctored exam.
Option C is a newer online course option. Students can take the class at their own pace from wherever is convenient for them. The cost of the course is $29.95.
All students, regardless of which course option they choose, are required to pass the boating safety exam with a 75% score or higher. A certificate of completion will be issued to those who pass the exam. For information about boater safety, visit outdoornebraska.gov/boatereducation.
Fishing maps
If you’re looking for a good spot to fish this year, check out the contour maps of Nebraska’s best fishing lakes that are available for downloading or viewing at the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s website.
Many anglers wonder how deep the water is at different lakes, at outdoornebraska.gov/lakecontourmaps, anyone can see the depth and contour of more than 125-mapped bodies of water in Nebraska. The underwater landscape of lakes are mapped for several reasons; For fisherman interested in structure attractive to their favorite species, for hunters looking for areas attractive to waterfowl, for water managers needing to know how much water is being stored and for biologists looking to improve aquatic conditions for fish species, as well as those who seek them by boat or land.
A printable map showing lake contours, roads and boat ramps are also available, making all Nebraska’s lakes and ponds more easy to access with some of the homework done for you.
Project Wild educator workshop
Teachers, sign up now for the virtual Project Wild educator workshop to learn more about environmental education in Nebraska and incorporate it into your outdoor curriculum.
Project Wild will help teach lessons about life cycles, habitats, wildlife populations, biodiversity and much more. Learn new skills and ways to implement activities into the classroom. The updated curriculum builds upon changing wildlife conservations, needs and advances in instructional methodology in Pre-K through 12th grade education. There is new content in every activity, including outdoor learning opportunities, STEM extensions and career connections.
This free workshop is at 6 p.m. CT May 4 and May 11. Participants must attend both days to receive resources. Registration can be completed by visiting the calendar entry for the event at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov.
For more information, contact Jamie Bachmann at jamie.bachmann@nebraska.gov.
Wetlands month
Celebrate American Wetlands Month this May with a series of virtual webinars.
In a state full of diverse aquatic habitats, these webinars will be a great chance to get to know Nebraska’s wetlands. A variety of topics will be covered, from types of wetlands to the species that rely on them for survival.
Registration is required and can be completed by visiting the event entries at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov or search NGPC Wildlife Education on Facebook.
The series schedule is:
» May 4 — “Native and Invasive Nebraska Wetland Plants.”
» May 11 — “Common Wetland Birds of Nebraska.”
» May 13 — “Nebraska Wetlands and the Journey of the Cranes.”
» May 18 — “Wetland Storytelling: A Look Behind the Scenes of the Wetland Outreach and Education Project.”
» May 20 — “Nebraska’s Saline Wetlands and the Salt Creek Tiger Beetle.”
» May 25 — “Wetland Wildlife in Nebraska.”
Each webinar will be recorded and posted to the Nebraska Game and Parks Education YouTube Channel.
For more information, contact grace.gaard@nebraska.gov.
100th year parks celebration
To celebrate 100 years of memory making in Nebraska state parks and recreation areas, Game and Parks have planned 100 centennial events all across the state in 2021. Don’t miss our signature events designed to highlight each of our state park system’s firsts: Nebraska’s first state park, our first state historical park and our first state recreation area. These events promise to be grand. These exciting celebratory events can be found at parks100.outdoornebraska.gov/parkevents.
Mark your calendar for events you won’t want to miss, such as Chadron State Park’s 100th anniversary celebration on June 11 and 12. Spend a weekend of fun in Nebraska’s beautiful Pine Ridge with a food truck rally and wine tasting on June 11 and continues into the weekend with the annual Run for the Hills 5k, canoe regatta, family games and activities, live music and more.
On July 10, take a trip back in time at Victoria Springs. Highlights of this celebration include a vintage baseball game and walking tours of the historic cabins and the namesake springs. Check the parks100 web page to find more about all the events across the state this year.
Calendar of events
To view a listing of all the activities going on through Nebraska Game and Parks, visit our calendar page at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov. Here, events going on throughout spring and summer are listed in a user-friendly format.
The calendar provides events and activities from in-person to virtual and will provide hours of information and education to individuals and families. Some events may take you across the state for a weekend journey, while others will be close to home.