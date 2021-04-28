Geiser: Spring brings many outdoor activities

Many anglers wonder how deep the water is at different lakes, at outdoornebraska.gov/lakecontourmaps, anyone can see the depth and contour of more than 125-mapped bodies of water in Nebraska. The underwater landscape of lakes are mapped for several reasons; For fisherman interested in structure attractive to their favorite species, for hunters looking for areas attractive to waterfowl, for water managers needing to know how much water is being stored and for biologists looking to improve aquatic conditions for fish species, as well as those who seek them by boat or land.