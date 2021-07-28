Geiser: State Historical Park to host Tomb of Unknown Soldier replica

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier from Arlington National Cemetery will celebrate its 100th year history with a traveling replica of the Tomb in North Platte. The event is hosted by the Sioux Lookout Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
The event begins at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday with a funeral procession and a horse-drawn wagon carrying a flag-draped casket traveling from the 20th Century Veterans Memorial to Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park. There, the casket will be placed in repose adjacent to the replica Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The replica Tomb will remain on display east of the Scout’s Rest Ranch barn Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The route of the horse-drawn funeral procession will be Highway 83 to Fourth Street, Fourth to Willow, Willow to Rodeo Road, Rodeo Road to Buffalo Bill Avenue, and Buffalo Bill Avenue to Scouts Rest Ranch. Visitors may line the streets to view the procession or arrive at the Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park by around 10 a.m. The Sioux Lookout Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host a formal military wreath laying ceremony at the replica Tomb. Throughout the weekend, every hour on the hour, there will be opportunities for local organizations to participate in wreath-laying ceremonies. Individuals are welcome to purchase and lay flowers at the Tomb during their visit.
Throughout the weekend, there will be food trucks, vendor tents and educational exhibits outlining the 100-year history of the Tomb. Admission to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier exhibit is free, but Nebraska park entry permits are required for all vehicles at Buffalo Bill Ranch.
For more information about this historic and educational weekend, call the Buffalo Bill Ranch office at 308-535-8035 or Michelle Lupomich with DAR at 317-979-3238.
History of the Tomb
The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, located in Virginia, is Arlington National Cemetery’s most symbolic memorial, dedicated to those U.S. service men and women who paid the ultimate price for our country and whose remains have not been identified.
In Dec. 1920, New York Congressman and World War I veteran Hamilton Fish Jr. spearheaded legislation for the burial of one unknown soldier at a special Tomb to be built in Arlington National Cemetery who would “represent no section, creed, or race” and “who typifies the soul of America and the supreme sacrifice of her heroic dead.”
Many people have come to the Tomb to mourn and pay their respects to the unknown soldier and the military personnel represented. The Tomb is decorated with three wreaths on each side panel, three figures on the front represent peace, victory and valor and the back of the sarcophagus has an inscription reading: “Here rests in honored glory an American soldier known but to God.”
In 1948, “The Old Guard,” consisting of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment was designated as the Army’s official ceremonial unit and began guarding the Tomb. The Old Guard serves as escorts to the president along with conducting military ceremonies in and around Washington, D.C., and are military funeral escorts at Arlington National Cemetery.
Laying a wreath at the Tomb is a way for individuals and organizations to honor and pay their respects to the sacrifices of American service members. The Tomb is a symbol of service and sacrifice, mourning and memories of loved ones even today. For more information about the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, visit arlingoncemetery.mil/.
Kites and Castles at Lake McConaughy
This years’ Kites and Castles event will be held in person on the Martin Bay beach at beautiful Lake McConaughy State Recreation Area on Saturday.
Registration for the event starts at 11 a.m. MT followed by sandcastle building from noon to 4 p.m. Judging will start at 4 p.m. with awards to follow.
This is a great way to enjoy the day with family and friends. Whether you’re building a sand sculpture or just out to enjoy watching all the talented people building their sculptures, in will be a day well spent outside. For more information about the event, visit ilovelakemac.com. The Kites and Castles event is free, but a Nebraska State Park Entry permit is required to enter the SRA.