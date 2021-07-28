Geiser: State Historical Park to host Tomb of Unknown Soldier replica

Throughout the weekend, there will be food trucks, vendor tents and educational exhibits outlining the 100-year history of the Tomb. Admission to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier exhibit is free, but Nebraska park entry permits are required for all vehicles at Buffalo Bill Ranch.

For more information about this historic and educational weekend, call the Buffalo Bill Ranch office at 308-535-8035 or Michelle Lupomich with DAR at 317-979-3238.

History of the Tomb

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, located in Virginia, is Arlington National Cemetery’s most symbolic memorial, dedicated to those U.S. service men and women who paid the ultimate price for our country and whose remains have not been identified.

In Dec. 1920, New York Congressman and World War I veteran Hamilton Fish Jr. spearheaded legislation for the burial of one unknown soldier at a special Tomb to be built in Arlington National Cemetery who would “represent no section, creed, or race” and “who typifies the soul of America and the supreme sacrifice of her heroic dead.”