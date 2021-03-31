Geiser: Take ‘Em Fishing and share knowledge

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is hosting the Take ‘Em Fishing challenge again this summer. The statewide challenge is one where anglers can win great prizes just by sharing their love of fishing with someone who has never fished or someone that hasn’t fished in a while.
From April 15 to Sept. 15, Game and Parks will again be asking our anglers to take a beginner of any age with them when they go fishing. When anglers take a beginner multiple times, it increases the chance their guest will become an angler for life.
Each time an angler goes fishing with a beginner, and takes a picture of their adventure, they can submit it on our website at outdoornebraska.org/takeemfishing for a chance to win prizes including a Bass Tracker Classic Boat, a kayak, a half-prize youth lifetime fishing permit, a state park stay, a trolling motor, $50 Game and Parks Bucks, SCHEELS gift cards and outdoor gear.
Fishing is a unique sport, which allows groups of friends and family to spend time together while enjoying the same activity. Fishing requires only basic, inexpensive equipment that can be found at any sporting goods store. Fishing doesn’t require fitness or skill levels of the various participants, but does get folks outside to learn new activities that can spark healthy outdoor habits.
Avid anglers help to maintain the health of Nebraska’s lakes, streams and rivers as money generated through the sale of fishing permits and aquatic habitat stamps is used to maintain healthy fisheries in Nebraska water bodies and to improve access for anglers. Nebraska Game and Parks stocks ponds and lakes across the state with sportfish, which means that just about everyone can find a good fishing spot close by. But our anglers are getting older, and we need a new generation of anglers to take their place to ensure the health and vitality of Nebraska’s aquatic resources for generations to come.
Easily accessible lakes are great for new anglers. These locations have a combination of barrier-free fishing access, fishing piers, fishing trails, groomed park areas, and highly maintained fish populations. You can also check the 2021 Fishing Guide for rules, regulations, and areas to fish close to home.
Parks surveys
Nebraska state park visitors will get a chance to share their experiences this spring and summer with crews conducting surveys every weekend from April 3 through Aug. 8.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is looking for feedback about visitors’ park experiences at 22 state parks, recreation areas and historical parks. It is contracting with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Bureau of Sociological Research to conduct the surveys.
Feedback from the survey will help inform Game and Parks about how to better fulfill the wants and needs of Nebraska’s state park visitors. The survey also will provide Game and Parks with a clearer picture of how people recreate in parks.
Bureau staff will be at state park areas on weekends, handing out surveys to visitors and asking for contact information to follow up on survey responses. They will be next to the kiosk booths or park entrances.
Surveys will be conducted at the following park areas:
» State parks: Ponca, Platte River, Smith Falls, Eugene T. Mahoney, Fort Robinson and Chadron.
» State recreation areas: Lewis and Clark, Johnson Lake, Lake McConaughy, Branched Oak, Medicine Creek Reservoir, Mormon Island, Fort Kearny, Fremont Lakes, Merritt, Calamus, Louisville, Lake Minatare and Summit Lake.
» State historical parks: Fort Atkinson, Ash Hollow and Buffalo Bill Ranch.
For more information, contact the Bureau at 402-472-3672 or bosr@unl.edu.
Nebraskaland special parks edition
A special collector’s edition of Nebraskaland Magazine, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year is available for purchase on newsstands and online.
The edition celebrates the Nebraska state park system, which Packed inside the glossy magazine are features on the parks people know and love; tips for sought-after outdoor activities, outdoor cooking recipes and special memories from Michael Forsberg — who at one time worked for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission magazine.
Nebraskaland, the state’s longest running outdoors magazine, is an award-winning magazine dedicated to outstanding photography and informative writing. This keepsake edition is available at newsstands or online at magazine.outdoornebraska.org/special-issues.