Geiser: Take ‘Em Fishing and share knowledge

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is hosting the Take ‘Em Fishing challenge again this summer. The statewide challenge is one where anglers can win great prizes just by sharing their love of fishing with someone who has never fished or someone that hasn’t fished in a while.

From April 15 to Sept. 15, Game and Parks will again be asking our anglers to take a beginner of any age with them when they go fishing. When anglers take a beginner multiple times, it increases the chance their guest will become an angler for life.

Each time an angler goes fishing with a beginner, and takes a picture of their adventure, they can submit it on our website at outdoornebraska.org/takeemfishing for a chance to win prizes including a Bass Tracker Classic Boat, a kayak, a half-prize youth lifetime fishing permit, a state park stay, a trolling motor, $50 Game and Parks Bucks, SCHEELS gift cards and outdoor gear.

Fishing is a unique sport, which allows groups of friends and family to spend time together while enjoying the same activity. Fishing requires only basic, inexpensive equipment that can be found at any sporting goods store. Fishing doesn’t require fitness or skill levels of the various participants, but does get folks outside to learn new activities that can spark healthy outdoor habits.