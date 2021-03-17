Geiser: Think safety during turkey hunting season

» Select your calling spot in open timber rather than thick brush. Eliminating movement is a key to success — don’t conceal yourself completely to other hunters.

» An experienced hunter can detect movement in the forest by watching other game or listening for the alarm cries of blue jays, crows, squirrels or woodpeckers — keep alert.

» Never wave or make turkey sounds to alert another hunter of your presence. Remain still and speak in a loud, clear voice to announce your presence. These tactics are safer than quick movements.

» Always identify the target as a turkey and always know for sure what is behind the target before you shoot.

» Use common sense.

» When in doubt don’t shoot.

If you are calling over decoys and elect to move to a new location, check carefully to ensure that no one is stalking your decoys. Check before leaving your set up. If you see someone in the area call out so they know you are there and wear hunter orange while moving.