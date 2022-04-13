Geiser: Think safety during turkey season

The Nebraska spring shotgun turkey season begins this Saturday. The shotgun and archery seasons both close May 31. As hunters hit the field, think safety to keep everyone safe in the field.

Turkey hunting has safety concerns that need to be addressed by all hunters: camouflage, calling, stalking and decoy use all make it imperative that hunters be cautious when in the field.

Below are some tips for having a safe hunt that you should consider before heading out for your next hunt.

» When on the move, show your presence by wearing blaze orange for safety.

» Treat every firearm as if it were loaded.

» Always practice muzzle control and know where the muzzle is pointed. The same applies to archers — know where your arrow is pointed.

» Never knock an arrow until you are set up in your hunting spot.

» Select your calling spot in open timber rather than thick brush. Eliminating movement is a key to success — don’t conceal yourself completely to other hunters.

» Eliminate the colors white, red and blue from your hunting attire. The head of a gobbler can change to these colors in a moment’s notice.

» An experienced hunter can detect movement in the forest by watching other game or listening for the alarm cries of blue jays, crows, squirrels or woodpeckers.

» Never wave or make turkey sounds to alert another hunter of your presence. Remain still and speak in a loud, clear voice to announce your presence.

» Always identify the target as a turkey and always know for sure what is behind the target before you shoot. If in doubt, don’t shoot.

» Use common sense.

» Always tell someone else where you will be and when you expect to be back. In an emergency, help can arrive more quickly or know when you’re late returning.

Sit against a large tree, rock or other natural barrier that is wider than your shoulders and higher than your head when hunting and calling. This will shield you from hunters approaching from behind. If possible, use this technique when choosing blind placement. Tie a hunter orange ribbon high on a tree behind you to help other hunters identify your location.

If you are calling over decoys and elect to move to a new location, check carefully to ensure that no one is stalking your decoys. Check before leaving your set up. If you see someone in the area, call out so they know you are there, and wear hunter orange while moving.

Stalking by a hunter toward the source of turkey calls can contribute to hunting incidents. Those calling need to stay alert and be aware of other hunters in the field that might be stalking your calling. Spring turkey hunting involves camouflage, stealth and close ranges, but a hunter must be seen and identified by other hunters. Always select a calling position that provides cover from behind and always be sure of your target before pulling the trigger.

Carry decoys or harvested birds concealed in a pack or put hunter orange on them to avoid the possibility of another hunter mistaking these for a live bird. Keep safety foremost when setting up and using decoys. Place the decoy in front you with a distant, open background that will effectively prevent anyone from approaching within shotgun range on your line of fire and to ensure that you will not be in another hunter’s line of fire.

Calling from a concealed area is a must when turkey hunting, but select a location that provides security, good visibility and the freedom to move slightly if a bird approaches from an unanticipated direction.

Blinds can provide concealed movement that will hopefully lessen the chance of a hunting accident.

All hunters out in the field are there for the same purpose: to spend time in the outdoors, for enjoyment and the hopes of bagging a gobbler. But coming home safely after the hunt is a priority. Make your spring turkey hunt a safe and enjoyable outing by using these defensive hunting tips and common sense.

Be sure to read the regulations in the 2022 Turkey Hunting Guide, which can be found online at outdoornebraska.org or at local vendors. Permits are valid statewide and allow for the taking of one male or bearded female per permit and may be purchased at Nebraska Game and Parks permitting offices or online. Shooting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise to sunset. It is unlawful to take or attempt to take any turkey perched in a tree before sunrise.

Lake McConaughy creel surveys

Two angler creel surveys will begin at Lake McConaughy this month, which will provide information that assists in statewide fisheries management decisions.

Two surveys will be conducted at the state recreation area starting April 1:

» A daytime survey will take place April through October with clerks approaching anglers at boat ramps and shoreline locations.

» A nighttime survey on walleye spawn will take place April to May, with survey stations set up at parking lots at the dam where anglers can approach clerks to participate.

Anglers will be interviewed about a single day’s fishing effort, including details on what the angler caught, released and how much time they fished. The traditional survey also will question anglers about fishing the dam at night in April or May. The walleye spawn survey will question them about when they fish for walleye at McConaughy and if they fish outside the spawn.

These surveys will provide insights on angler behavior and associated fish catch and harvest related to different seasons and locations of the reservoir. This information will help Game and Parks better understand angler-fish dynamics on the reservoir to guide future management.

The surveys will be conducted by University of Nebraska-Lincoln researchers through a partnership between the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and the Nebraska Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit in the School of Natural Resources.

If a creel clerk approaches you this year, please take a few minutes to let them know about your fishing. Taking a few minutes to answer the creel questions will go a long way for future fish stockings along with fishing success at Lake McConaughy. Game and Parks greatly appreciates the information that anglers can provide for the commission.