Gesier: Provide food and water for birds this winter

Every December, I write an article about providing food and water for birds during the winter months and how important it is to the birds that winter in our area as well as those that migrate through.
As food supplies for birds become scarce during the winter it leaves the birds in a very stressful situation. Providing the birds that visit your yard with food and water will give you the pleasure of watching them and learning about them while keeping them healthy when it’s cold out.
Winter bird feeding is a commitment that should continue throughout the winter as the birds will quickly become dependent on you to provide feed for them until summer when food sources become more prevalent.
There are many bird feeders on the market today. My suggestion would be to buy a sturdy feeder that is easy to fill and hard to break. Some stores will have clearance feeders during this time of year, so find one that meets what you would like in your yard from hanging type feeders, platform feeders or simply feeding birds on the ground.
Be sure to place feeders where birds are protected from predators and the wind while feeding. A good choice for feeding is a spot within about 10 feet of cover such as bushes or trees, and well away from windows that the birds might fly into. Placing feed and feeders a reasonable distance from cover makes it difficult for cats and other predators to attack birds while they are feeding.
There are many commercial bird feed mixtures available, just be cautious of those that contain a lot of filler materials like cracked wheat, red millet and milo, which are often found in seed mixtures as these are not favorite food items. Birds prefer oil sunflower seed and cracked corn. Other favorites are shelled, unsalted and dry-roasted peanuts, safflower seeds, niger or thistle seed and peanut hearts. Overall, oil sunflower seed is a universally good ration that has higher food value and nutmeat to shell ratio, which makes it more nutritious for birds.
Suet is an excellent source of energy and can be easily and inexpensively obtained at local stores. Simply put it in a mesh onion or orange sack or a commercial suet feeder and suspend it from a branch near the trunk of a tree.
There are plenty of items most of us have in our kitchens that we can put out for birds, like fruit and nuts, which are a nutritional food source for many types of birds.
Apples, oranges, bananas and raisins will bring your backyard to life with robins, cardinals and woodpeckers, to name a few. Apples and oranges impaled on a nail in a tree are very appealing to many birds. Bananas, raisins, crushed nuts and watermelon sliced and placed in a feeding tray with day old bread, broken cookies, biscuits, crushed egg shells and mealworms will also make a tasty treat for many birds.
During the winter months birds also require water not only for drinking but also for bathing. Frequent bathing allows a bird to keep its feathers clean and clean feathers provide better insulation and will regulate a steady body temperature. Birds do not have salivary glands so water is extremely important for digesting their food.
Avoid using ceramic or types of material that will crack in freezing weather. Use plastic birdbaths with built-in heaters or add a heater to what you may already have. Always keep the water clean. A rock placed in the middle of bird baths will weigh them down if the wind picks up and provides perching and drying areas for birds.
Birds also need grit in the winter to help them digest food. If there is a lack of grit like small gravel in your area offer the birds poultry grit or crushed eggshells. One way is to mix seeds into the grit and place the mixture on a tray on the ground.
Other things you can do to attract birds is to clean out those old nest boxes; some birds will use these boxes as winter night roosts. Rake fallen leaves under shrubs to create a mulch to make ground-feeding areas for sparrows, towhees, and thrashers. As the leaves decompose insects and other bugs and worms use these areas, which are a great food source for birds.
Build a brush pile in a corner of your yard — this will offer a shelter area for birds in extreme weather. By heaping smaller, downed branches over larger branches and logs you can provide a safe place for birds to rest.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!