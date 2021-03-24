Get outside for the spring bird migration

Some mating Canada geese are already on their nests, as the females incubate eggs and the males guard the nest. Others might still be looking for that perfect nesting site to call home until their goslings hatch. Either way, watching geese in anticipation for the young to hatch is a great learning experience for all ages. Cody Park and Lake Maloney are great places to watch spring hatchings take place.

Spring turkey displays are another sight to see. What fabulous sounds and sights can be seen during this time as toms display and put on a show for the hens – all trying to gain ground over the other for the rights to breed. Hearing the morning gobbles from waking toms in the trees and the flight as they come down out of the roost. After that, the sounds of the strut, drumming or booming as they flair their feathers out and fan their tails, dragging their wings in full display is a common sound in the woods and one that hunters and bird watchers admire.

Pelicans are another great white bird that will soon be in our area. I love watching these birds in flight with their heads cocked back holding their large bills majestically as they land in the water with a splash. Pelicans will work together pushing schools of fish in a circle where they can all dip their bills in the water for a meal.