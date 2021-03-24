Get outside for the spring bird migration

Now is a spectacular time to get outside and see nature’s beauty as winter colors change to spring’s glory, bringing with it, the spring bird migration.
Sandhill cranes are still in our area and some birds are giving viewers an up close and personal look as the long-legged birds forage for food near roadways. The cranes bring awesome sights and sounds as flocks soar and land in the fields and meadows in the Platte Valley. Their calls fill the air as they fly the river looking for a place to roost on the sandbars for the night. Make it a point to get outside soon to see the great migrating flocks before they begin to make their way to their northern breeding grounds.
Some cranes have already assembled and started their journey to northern breeding grounds; others may get the itch to fly as the weather warms. With their bellies full with crucial nutrition for breeding they wait for the south winds to blow, urging them into flight. I for one feel blessed to be in their presence once again. And as they depart their crucial stop-over in our state, I find myself looking forward to their return again next spring.
Ducks and geese are using area Interstate 80 lakes, flooded fields and reservoirs as they search for food, mates and for some, areas to nest. The colors of the male ducks, or drakes this time of year is magnificent and their courtships are never boring.
Some mating Canada geese are already on their nests, as the females incubate eggs and the males guard the nest. Others might still be looking for that perfect nesting site to call home until their goslings hatch. Either way, watching geese in anticipation for the young to hatch is a great learning experience for all ages. Cody Park and Lake Maloney are great places to watch spring hatchings take place.
Spring turkey displays are another sight to see. What fabulous sounds and sights can be seen during this time as toms display and put on a show for the hens – all trying to gain ground over the other for the rights to breed. Hearing the morning gobbles from waking toms in the trees and the flight as they come down out of the roost. After that, the sounds of the strut, drumming or booming as they flair their feathers out and fan their tails, dragging their wings in full display is a common sound in the woods and one that hunters and bird watchers admire.
Pelicans are another great white bird that will soon be in our area. I love watching these birds in flight with their heads cocked back holding their large bills majestically as they land in the water with a splash. Pelicans will work together pushing schools of fish in a circle where they can all dip their bills in the water for a meal.
When the birds are combing an area and one pelican does score a tasty morsel, the fight is on as other pelicans fly in to attempt to steal the meal or to score some fish for themselves. Watching these birds swim, fly and fish is an amazing sight this time of year. Lake Maloney and Sutherland Reservoir are great places close to home to watch and learn about these big birds along with many other bird species.
These are only an example of all the birds that are around right now and many other migrating birds will soon follow. Birds like ibis, yellow-legs, avocets, godwits, curlews and others will make their way back to Nebraska. Public areas are not far away or hard to find, so get outside, take a relaxing drive and enjoy all the things going on around us during the spring season.
Hunter education
In person hunter education classes will once again be hosted for youth needing their hunter education certification. A combination firearm/bowhunter education class will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on April 12, 13, 15 and 16 at the Wallace American Legion Hall, 217 S. Commercial Ave., Wallace.
There are still a few seats available for a two-day firearm hunter education class from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 10 and from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. April 11 at the Maxwell Gun Club, 8216 South Gun Club Road. Students must attend both days of this class and pass the written test to get their certification. Students must be 11 years of age by April 11, 2021, to attend.
Hunter education classes provide instruction of safe firearm and archery use, shooting and sighting techniques, hunter ethics, game identification, and conservation management. Hunters ages 12 to 29 must have completed a firearm hunter education course and carry proof on their person when hunting anything with a firearm or air gun. Bowhunter Education is required for all Nebraska hunters age 12 to 29 who hunt deer, elk, antelope or mountain sheep with bow and arrow or crossbow.
Preregistration is required for these courses, visit outdoornebraska.gov and click the education tab at the top of the page, then click hunter education and scroll down to find this class and directions to register.