Get ready for some hot fishing weather! Next week’s forecast shows some 90-degree temperatures! You may need to change your tactics to fit the situation.

Walleye anglers at Lake McConaughy are having luck along the dam at night and in the upper reaches of the lake, above the Eagle Canyon area. The south shore seems to be producing good walleye. Nightcrawlers and leeches still are the best live baits. A few anglers are catching walleye in the trees around Arthur and Martin bays using smaller crankbaits in the 2-to-3-inch length range and doll flies.

Lake Ogallala bank angling action has been very slow. Action in the main body of the lake from a boat is a little better. As usual, the best place to try for trout is the NPPD canal below Lake Ogallala using Power Bait.

Sutherland Reservoir has been producing good catches on catfish! Catfishing has been good all over the lake but has been especially good along the southern shorelines and in the lower end of the cooling pond. Walleye action has been slow, but the pressure has been light. The best walleye action has been around King Island. Inlet action is sporadic, but a few walleye and white bass are biting.

Lake Maloney anglers have noticed that wiper and white bass action has really slowed down during the day. Try fishing during early morning and evening time frames for the best results. Walleye are biting out in the main lake during low light periods. Just about the time the yard lights start coming on around the lake is when the walleye begin to hit. The best fishing is in 10 to 15 feet of water. Use live bait, minnows and nightcrawlers for the best results.

I had an hour or so to test a theory I have been pondering. The haze we had earlier this week, caused by the smoke from Canadian wildfires, has created a low-light condition during normal daytime hours. Add a bit of wind to this and we have the classic walleye chop.

Walleye anglers know that these fish move into the shallows when there is less light penetrating the surface. So, why wouldn’t the same thing be true when low-light conditions happened along due to the smoke in the air?

I took my rod and tossed out a Lindy rig baited with a fat nightcrawler to the southeast of Kansas Point at mid-day. Sure enough…I picked up a few walleye in 3 to 4 feet of water!

None of them made the 15-inch minimum, but they were there, and it gave a bit of credence to my theory! Next time we have a heavy haze, smoky day, fish a little shallower and see what happens.