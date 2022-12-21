Julie Geiser: Make holiday memories outside

’Tis the season for giving thanks and reflecting on special holiday memories and traditions that we have made throughout our lifetimes.

We all face different struggles throughout the year, and no matter the struggle or situation we face, striving to make new, good memories every year through thankful gratitude, gives our family, friends or someone in need a gift that is better than anything purchased from the store. Kind gestures and wonderful memories last forever and this is what the Christmas spirit is all about.

Some traditions are passed down from generation to generation, but as we join families through marriages and through friendships, new traditions are made and some of those will also be passed down.

These traditions give children as well as adults special memories and a sense of belonging.

Getting outside to make memories with family and friends can be incorporated into family traditions during the holidays.

It doesn’t have to be expensive or elaborate. Just spending time together is a great gift and there are many activities outside to pursuit.

At our house, hunting is a family tradition over the holidays. Knowing that not everyone goes hunting, simple activities like stoking up the fire pit in your backyard for smores, hot chocolate and backyard games if the weather is good can be a new tradition.

Using the normal s'mores stuff is great but try mixing it up a bit by using chocolate chip cookies and a mallow, or be creative and use different cookies, chocolate bars and mallow combinations.

If there’s snow on the ground, build a snow fort, have snowball fights or go sledding together.

Weather and good ice permitting, a day of ice fishing is a great way to spend family time.

The kids can ice skate or sled across the ice and snow when the fish may not be biting. Memories of my kids running toward a tip up that popped up, pushing and shoving their way to see who would get to the fish first all while sliding on the ice is one memory I will always have.

The memory of their laughter filling the air on the frozen lake always makes me smile.

Take your family for a hike at one of Nebraska’s state parks, a city park, state recreation area or trail and add a scavenger hunt or see who can spot the most birds for added fun.

There are always adventures when venturing out to Geocache, you never know what fun you’ll have finding caches at a park.

View all the decorations at Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park, the Lincoln County Historical Museum and Cody Park as part of a tradition that your family and friends go to every year.

There are several eagles and waterfowl for great bird viewing and photography opportunities. Don’t forget your binoculars so you can view the eagles as they soar in the sky, catch fish and sit on the ice and in nearby trees.

Eagles will be following the waterfowl migration and can be found on water bodies that have some ice to perch on along with open water to hunt in. More information and maps of the facilities can be found online at the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District web site: cnppid.com.

Kick off the new year in the great outdoors by participating in First Day Hikes at Nebraska’s state parks on Jan. 1.

First day hikes will be going on across Nebraska at many state parks and recreation areas to get people outside on the first day of the New Year.

First day hikes aim to give people a chance to view wildlife, enjoy hiking trails and witness spectacular views at various parks across Nebraska.

In our area there are several places to go on Jan. 1 to celebrate the great outdoors at a state park. For a list of first day hike locations and activities, visit outdoornebraska.gov and click the calendar tab.

These are just a few of the Christmas traditions my family and friends have woven into the framework of our holidays — traditions that everyone looks forward to every year.

Consider making new traditions and memories for your family starting this year, be creative and get outside if possible to spend treasured time together.

From my home to yours, I wish you all a very blessed and Merry Christmas!

Fishing regulation changes for 2023

Anglers need to be aware of fishing regulation changes in Nebraska that take effect Jan. 1.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s changes to 2023 fishing rules are:

No live baitfish waters — Crystal Lake (Adams County), Wagon Train State Recreation Area/Wildlife Management Area (Lancaster County), East Sutherland WMA (Lincoln County), West Cozad WMA (Dawson County) and Standing Bear Lake (Douglas County) were added to the list of water bodies where it is illegal to possess or use live baitfish while fishing. Victoria Springs SRA (Custer County), Heartwell Park Lake (Adams County) and Lincoln Park Pond (Nuckolls County) were removed from the list.

— Crystal Lake (Adams County), Wagon Train State Recreation Area/Wildlife Management Area (Lancaster County), East Sutherland WMA (Lincoln County), West Cozad WMA (Dawson County) and Standing Bear Lake (Douglas County) were added to the list of water bodies where it is illegal to possess or use live baitfish while fishing. Victoria Springs SRA (Custer County), Heartwell Park Lake (Adams County) and Lincoln Park Pond (Nuckolls County) were removed from the list. Black bass — Ansley Lake (Custer County), Flanagan Lake (Douglas County), Alda DOT (Hall County), Birdwood WMA (Lincoln County) and East Sutherland WMA are added and Victoria Springs Lake SRA is removed from the waters that require a 21-inch minimum length on black bass.

— Ansley Lake (Custer County), Flanagan Lake (Douglas County), Alda DOT (Hall County), Birdwood WMA (Lincoln County) and East Sutherland WMA are added and Victoria Springs Lake SRA is removed from the waters that require a 21-inch minimum length on black bass. Channel catfish — The location designated on the Republican River above Harlan County Reservoir for the five-fish daily bag limit on channel catfish is changed to the Nebraska Highway 89 bridge west of Orleans.

— The location designated on the Republican River above Harlan County Reservoir for the five-fish daily bag limit on channel catfish is changed to the Nebraska Highway 89 bridge west of Orleans. Walleye, sauger and saugeye — The location designated on the Republican River above Harlan County Reservoir for size limits on walleye, sauger and saugeye is changed to the Nebraska Highway 89 bridge west of Orleans.

— The location designated on the Republican River above Harlan County Reservoir for size limits on walleye, sauger and saugeye is changed to the Nebraska Highway 89 bridge west of Orleans. Flanagan Lake — The catch-and-release designation is removed from this Omaha lake. No harvest of northern pike is allowed. There is an 8-inch maximum length limit on bluegill and redear sunfish, and a 10-inch maximum length limit on crappie.

— The catch-and-release designation is removed from this Omaha lake. No harvest of northern pike is allowed. There is an 8-inch maximum length limit on bluegill and redear sunfish, and a 10-inch maximum length limit on crappie. Lake McConaughy — It is illegal to possess walleye, white bass or striped bass hybrids on Lonergan Creek and Otter Creek from their junction at the McConaughy lakeshore upstream to, and including, the culvert under Nebraska Highway 92 from April 1 through June 30.

— It is illegal to possess walleye, white bass or striped bass hybrids on Lonergan Creek and Otter Creek from their junction at the McConaughy lakeshore upstream to, and including, the culvert under Nebraska Highway 92 from April 1 through June 30. Special fishing permits — The process for obtaining these permits for disabled anglers has been simplified. Application forms are available in Game and Parks offices or at outdoornebraska.org. Annual renewals may be purchased in Game and Parks offices or online.

Anglers can read the "2023 Fishing Guide" when it is available by January at outdoornebraska.org.