Temperatures this weekend are forecast to be about the same as this week bit cooler … in the mid to upper 80s, and there is a chance of rain every day. Keep an eye on the sky and be particularly vigilant about lightening. That carbon graphite fishing pole you have in your hands is a pretty good lightening rod!

Walleyes at Lake Maloney are staying in deeper waters, but rain and bit of ‘walleye chop’ with a cloudy day could really be a good thing!

The majority of anglers I talked to on the main boat ramp tell me live baits are the best way to go, but a few were tossing drop shot rigs with GULP grub tails. Drop shot rigging is a great way to go for a variety of fish species in deeper water. It can be effective for bass, panfish, walleye … I’ve even used the technique in saltwater fishing environments. A drop shot rig can work in many situations.

With a drop shot rig, the main line is tied to the hook, with 12 inches to 18 inches of line left over to hang below the hook. I tie on a heavier sinker at the bottom. For our lakes, that means about a one-to-two-ounce weights.

When I fish this way, I’ll have my bait on the hook, and I want to “feel” the bottom with the sinker. I can feel when the weight hits the bottom and by lifting my rod tip six-to-10 inches up and can really make the bait dance. The weight hauls the bait back down, but it always stays a foot or so above the bottom. That makes it easier for predator fish to see.

You can jig this set up vertically or twitch your rod side to side. That creates a real jerky motion underwater and can often entice a strike from sluggish fish. Try it and experiment with the technique. You might surprise yourself.

Sutherland Reservoir action has been on and off this week. Not much action at the inlet. The best places to go after walleyes are the areas around the Bubble, near King Island and the flats west of the golf course. Jigging or drifting night crawlers and minnows has accounted for most of the walleyes in these areas. If you like catfishing, they are active and taking cut baits and worms along the southern and eastern shorelines.

At Lake McConaughy, anglers have been chasing walleyes suspended offshore, generally in 20-to-40 feet of water. Trolling deep diving or weighted crankbaits has been a good technique.

I have a few reports from anglers fishing in the areas of Martin, No Name and Arthur Bays. Tossing a jig with a minnow near any vertical structure has been a good technique for catching some nice walleye this week. Channel catfish are active in the upper reaches of the lake. Cut baits are best for this type of fishing.

Keep enjoying the Great Outdoors!