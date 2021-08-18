Master plan meeting set for Buffalo Bill Ranch

The public also is encouraged to provide additional input through a digital platform, which will go live Sept. 2. It can be accessed at outdoornebraska.gov/buffalobillranch or outdoornebraska.gov/buffalobillsra.

Trout in the Classroom

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is pleased to offer the Nebraska Trout in the Classroom Program to schools again this year.

This interdisciplinary, science-based program invites classrooms and schools from second through twelfth grade to explore aquatic ecosystems, life cycles, water quality and the scientific process through raising trout eggs in their classroom.

Sponsored by the Nebraska Environmental Trust and Nebraska Trout Unlimited Chapter 710, this program is for teachers interested in raising live fish in their classroom and using the tank in countless lesson plans and everyday activities. Teachers will receive training, curriculum, and technical assistance throughout the year to get the program up and running.