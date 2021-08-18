Master plan meeting set for Buffalo Bill Ranch

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is seeking input on a draft master plan at Buffalo Bill Ranch. The plan is being developed to improve Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park and State Recreation Area in North Platte.
The master plan covers potential new development, programming and recreational activities that enhance the experience for future visitors. The plan incorporates new interpretation and programming goals centered around the life of William “Buffalo Bill” Cody and his home at Scout’s Rest Ranch.
The public is invited to attend a virtual public meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 1 via Zoom. Participants will be required to register at outdoornebraska.gov/buffalobillranch or outdoornebraska.gov/buffalobillsra.
The public meeting will consist of a presentation of the purpose, vision and goals of the plan and several potential development concept designs for the historical park and recreation area. Attendees can provide feedback on several proposed development ideas, which are unique to each park area.
“We know that Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park and State Recreation Area are very important family destinations and tourist attractions for the city of North Platte and surrounding areas,” said Jim Swenson, state parks administrator. “We encourage our partners, park guests and anyone with an interest in the park areas to share your thoughts on the draft plans to improve the parks areas for future generations.”
The public also is encouraged to provide additional input through a digital platform, which will go live Sept. 2. It can be accessed at outdoornebraska.gov/buffalobillranch or outdoornebraska.gov/buffalobillsra.
Trout in the Classroom
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is pleased to offer the Nebraska Trout in the Classroom Program to schools again this year.
This interdisciplinary, science-based program invites classrooms and schools from second through twelfth grade to explore aquatic ecosystems, life cycles, water quality and the scientific process through raising trout eggs in their classroom.
Sponsored by the Nebraska Environmental Trust and Nebraska Trout Unlimited Chapter 710, this program is for teachers interested in raising live fish in their classroom and using the tank in countless lesson plans and everyday activities. Teachers will receive training, curriculum, and technical assistance throughout the year to get the program up and running.
Participating classrooms set-up a cold-water aquarium in their classroom or school. Once set-up is complete, each school is provided rainbow trout eggs. Students take ownership of caring for both their trout and the aquarium habitat by testing water quality, feeding their trout, and monitoring growth and development. As the program progresses, students see connections between their trout, water resources, the environment and themselves. Students learn first-hand how all aspects of a trout’s life cycle, food web, and habitat are interconnected and impacted by the environment.
Applications are being accepted through Aug. 31 for the 2021-22 school year. Scholarships are available to aid with set-up costs. To learn more, visit outdoornebraska.gov/troutintheclassroom or email grace.gaard@nebraska.gov.
‘Pioneer Song’ performance at Ash Hollow SHP
Join Ash Hollow State Historic Park as they present “Pioneer Song” performance by The Great Bear Folk Theater from 4 to 5 p.m. MT Aug. 29.
The theater group, consisting of a husband, wife and daughter trio, will be presenting an hour-long production, adapted from the play “Pioneer Song.” The play recounts the perilous journey many emigrants faced while traveling the Overland Trail in the mid-1800s.
The Great Bear Folk Theater, based out of Rexburg, Idaho, takes their passion for Oregon Trail history on the road to share their creative storytelling across the nation. The theater, ran by Lori and Ohmar Hansen, produces numerous plays, musicals and storytelling venues yearly.
“Doing the concert version captures the spirit of the musical, with the various women’s stories to tell, but allows us the ability to take it on tour to places and people that might not otherwise be able to experience it,” Lori Prescott Hansen. “Pioneer Song” has been performed many times to an outstanding audience response.
Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for kids, ages 3 and younger are free. Tickets are available now at the Ash Hollow park office or by phone at 308-778-7708. Tickets can also be purchased the day of the event. Ash Hollow State Historical Park Visitors Center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT.
Snacks and refreshments will be available for purchase. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. Coolers and dogs are welcome; all dogs must be on a leash. A vehicle park entry permit is required at the park.
Ash Hollow is located 5.6 miles south of Lewellen on U.S. Highway 26W.