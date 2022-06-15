Protect from harmful sun rays

Summertime brings many of us outside for fun, but it also means knowing how to protect your skin from sunburns and harmful ultraviolet sun rays so you can be safe and enjoy being outside.

Ultraviolet rays that reach the Earth’s surface come in two varieties: ultraviolet A (UVA) or the tanning rays, which do not cause sunburn except at very high doses, and ultraviolet B (UVB), the rays that can burn your skin. UVA rays can pass through window glass in cars, houses, and offices, while UVB cannot. Both types penetrate the outer layer of the skin, called the stratum corneum, cause damage and contribute to the development of skin cancer.

Ultraviolet rays that pass through the stratum corneum cause pigment-producing cells called melanocytes to produce brown pigment or melanin. Melanin is the skin’s effort to protect itself from the invading rays and prevent damage to skin structures, and it is how a tan will form.

If your skin doesn’t produce the protective melanin pigment or if you’re exposed to the sun before enough pigment can be manufactured and dispersed, the ultraviolet rays kill skin cells. Even mild sunburns that produce a little redness can destroy the top layer of your skin.

Ultraviolet light can even damage the dermis, the layer that gives your skin its shape, texture, strength and elasticity. Sunlight breaks down the thick, strong tissue structure of the dermis, weakening it and making it thin, less elastic and making it appear wrinkled and saggy.

Sun damage is permanent and if skin damage has occurred you should avoid excessive sun exposure. Wear sunscreen even on cloudy days as ultraviolet rays can cause burning through the clouds. You can still live an active, outdoor lifestyle. Just remember to take precautions to limit serious skin concerns later in life. One severe sunburn during childhood doubles your chances of developing malignant melanoma, a deadly form of skin cancer or other types of skin cancer. If premature wrinkling and age spots don’t scare you, then cancer should.

Here are some ways to keep the suns’ harmful rays from damaging your skin:

» Wear a broad-brimmed hat and long-sleeved shirts with a tight weave. Now-a-days, there are many quick-drying sun protective clothing lines made of breathable fabrics, which are stylish and protective.

» If you cannot cover up, use a sunscreen lotion with a Sun Protection Factor of 30 or higher. Make sure it has both UVA and UVB protection. Apply liberally to exposed skin 15 to 20 minutes before going out in the sun and re-apply every two-to-three hours depending on your activity. Re-apply after vigorous activity that could remove the product, like swimming, toweling or excessive sweating.

» Make sure that your sunscreen has one of the following active ingredients: Avobenzone, Titanium Dioxide or Zinc Oxide.

» Avoid overexposing yourself to the sun without protection, especially between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

» Avoid the use of tanning beds.

» Be aware that certain medications can make your skin more sensitive to UV rays. Consult your doctor if you have questions about your medication.

» Never let infants or young children play or sleep in the sun in a playpen, stroller or carriage.

» Never let young children stay in the sun for long periods, even when wearing sunscreen.

» Get your children used to wearing sunscreen lotion. Pay particular attention to the areas that are most exposed, such as the face, lips, ears, neck, shoulders, back, knees and the tops of their feet. Creating good habits at a young age will hopefully carry over from childhood to adult.

» Provide teenagers with sunscreen if they are going to be outdoors for extended periods during the summer. Make sure they understand the importance of using it.

The best way to detect skin cancer in its early stages is to examine your skin often. See your doctor right away if you notice any abnormally dark or discolored patches or spots, bleeding, flaking of the skin in areas and crusting or change in the color, size or shape of a mole.

Enders Reservoir SRA Extravaganza

Enders State Recreation Area will be hosting its annual Extravaganza on June 25. This is one fun-filled day you will want to attend.

The day will start off with a 5K run. Registration for the run is at 7 a.m. and this event starts at 8 a.m. MT.

At 9 a.m. MT, many hands-on, interactive and fun events will fill the day at Enders. Try kayaking, visit the crime stoppers trailer, bouncy house, blacksmithing, look through the craft show and enjoy the different food vendors.

There will be a working truck, car and tractor show, watermelon feed, outdoor games, and a horseshoe tournament all followed by a free BBQ smoke-off and concert.

Come and go as you please for the day or come for the weekend and camp. All the events and activities are free for the public thanks to many gracious sponsors. A park entry permit is required and are available at Enders or online at the Game and Parks Commission web site, outdoornebraska.gov.

For more information about the Extravaganza call the Enders SRA office or visit the Game and Parks web page calendar.

Nebraska Pollinator week

Nebraska has many native pollinators, including more than 200 species of butterflies alone. Celebrate the role they play during Nebraska Pollinator Week June 20 through 26.

Through the pollination of crops, insect pollinators add more than $217 billion to the worldwide economy. Species also pollinate more than 180,000 plant species worldwide — ensuring ecosystems produce food for countless other species, including pheasants, songbirds and mammals.

Nebraska Pollinator Week is the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s statewide focus on the international Pollinator Week effort. Pollinator Week, in Nebraska and internationally, is an effort to celebrate and raise awareness about pollinators and their conservation.

The public is encouraged to take part in virtual and public events around Nebraska. A list of these events can be found online at nebraskapollinatorweek.org/events.

Game and Parks also is hosting the Nebraska Pollinator Week Challenge. The goal is for participants to submit at least five pollinator photo observations using the online platform iNaturalist. Learn more about the Nebraska Pollinator Week Challenge at nebraskapollinatorweek.org/challenge.