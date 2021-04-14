Rick’s Picks, April 14

Nebraska’s spring weather patterns are still creating some challenges for anglers: rain and possibly snow — wonderful. Anglers will need to change tactics as the weather changes — you learn that out here on the prairie.
Lake McConaughy anglers are finding a few walleye along the dam. Shallow running crankbaits are working well. Firetiger and predominately red colors seem to be the best choices at the moment. Some smallmouth bass are being found along southern rocky points in 12 to 20 feet of water.
At Lake Ogallala and in the Nebraska Public Power District canal below the diversion, anglers are catching trout. The majority of the catches are coming on salmon eggs and Power Bait in both the lake and canal. Kastmasters lures are working well in the North Platte River. The chrome and chrome and red lure patterns seems to be catching most of the trout.
Sutherland Reservoir inlet has begun to produce a few walleye. It is not a consistent thing with the various weather fronts moving through the area, but the fishing is picking up. If you have a boat, head out to the bubbles. Anglers are catching walleye near the “bubbles” and off of Hershey Beach.
Lake Maloney anglers are catching some walleye and wiper at the inlet. Small crankbaits, minnow and nightcrawlers have been the best baits. Walleye are also being found out in the main body of the lake by slow trolling and jigging. I noticed several boats hovering over the Two Tree Island area this week, so the walleye must be there.
You can find some walleye and an occasional sauger in the Tri-County Canal System, from the diversion where the North and South Platte rivers join together east of North Platte to Johnson Lake. Most of the fish are being caught below the checks in the slack water and eddies. A few are being caught close to bridge pilings. Lindy rigging live bait is probably the most successful technique at this time. Johnson Lake inlet is producing some nice fish on small crankbaits and spinnerbaits.
Nebraska’s youth spring turkey season wraps up Friday and the regular shotgun season opens Saturday, April 17. Remember, archers will also be in the field hunting turkeys. So, all hunters, make sure you know what your target is before pulling the trigger or releasing an arrow.
Bluegills
Springtime is bluegill fishing time in Nebraska — well it will be when it warms up a bit. I had a reader ask me about fishing for these feisty sunfish and I thought it would be good time to cover the topic. All you need to catch bluegill is a rod, reel and a body of water with some hungry fish. You don’t need fancy or expensive gear. A simple cane pole and bobber can keep you amused for hours. Bluegill fishing is a great way to get kids into the sport of fishing.
For bait, a few worms, crickets or any other bug can make great bluegill bait. If you want to use artificial lures, get some small jigs and crankbaits. Remember: Small is the key. I often find people trying to fish for bluegill using lures with hooks too big for a bluegill to bite.