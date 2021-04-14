Rick’s Picks, April 14

You can find some walleye and an occasional sauger in the Tri-County Canal System, from the diversion where the North and South Platte rivers join together east of North Platte to Johnson Lake. Most of the fish are being caught below the checks in the slack water and eddies. A few are being caught close to bridge pilings. Lindy rigging live bait is probably the most successful technique at this time. Johnson Lake inlet is producing some nice fish on small crankbaits and spinnerbaits.

Nebraska’s youth spring turkey season wraps up Friday and the regular shotgun season opens Saturday, April 17. Remember, archers will also be in the field hunting turkeys. So, all hunters, make sure you know what your target is before pulling the trigger or releasing an arrow.

Bluegills

Springtime is bluegill fishing time in Nebraska — well it will be when it warms up a bit. I had a reader ask me about fishing for these feisty sunfish and I thought it would be good time to cover the topic. All you need to catch bluegill is a rod, reel and a body of water with some hungry fish. You don’t need fancy or expensive gear. A simple cane pole and bobber can keep you amused for hours. Bluegill fishing is a great way to get kids into the sport of fishing.