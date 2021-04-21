Rick’s Picks, April 21

We’ve had an interesting week: Mini-blizzards, winds, rain and sunshine. Winter is having a hard time letting go.
The weather doesn’t seem to be affecting the turkey hunters. I’ve seen a few pictures of hunters with nice toms, both archery and shotgun. The season runs until May 31 so you have plenty of time to bag a gobbler.
Let’s talk about fishing: Lake McConaughy anglers are having some success on walleye. Most of the action is near the dam.
Some trout are being caught along the banks of Lake Ogallala. Trout and walleye are being caught on the canal from Keystone to Paxton and at the siphon, south of Paxton. Most of the trout are being caught on salmon eggs and Power Bait. Kastmasters and small spinnerbaits have been the best producing lures in the North Platte River below Lake Ogallala.
The Sutherland Reservoir inlet has been a bit slower this week — probably the weather fronts moving through. Not much has been happening on the main lake this week. A few boaters are taking walleye around the bubbles.
Lake Maloney has some walleye action at its inlet during the evening. Walleye and white bass are providing enough action to keep anglers interested, but it is sluggish. Some wiper and catfish are also being caught. Smaller live baits and casting spoons are catching most of the fish. A few walleyes are biting in the main lake in 8 to 10 feet of water.
Walleye are biting in the Tri-County Canal system. Below checks on the canal and at the inlet at Johnson Lake seem to be the spots with the most action. A lindy rig with a small minnow drifted along the bottom in the slower water is a good tactic. A few crappies are biting at Jeffery Lake.
Game and Parks reservations
The new online reservation system for all campsites associated with Lake McConaughy and Lake Ogallala state recreation areas went online Wednesday. If you intend to camp at either of these lakes this summer you must use this registration system.
This system reflects changes made by the NGPC and require advanced reservation for all campsites, including beach camping areas and what used to be first-come, first-served campground sites, between May 21 and Sept. 12,.
These changes are part of the NGPC implementation of the Lake McConaughy/Lake Ogallala Master Plan, a five-phase plan to address management of the two state recreation areas.
Reservations can be made online at nebraskastateparks.reserveamerica.com, via mobile app RA Camping, or by phone at 308-284-8800 during business hours.
Enjoy the outdoors this weekend.