Rick’s Picks, April 21

We’ve had an interesting week: Mini-blizzards, winds, rain and sunshine. Winter is having a hard time letting go.

The weather doesn’t seem to be affecting the turkey hunters. I’ve seen a few pictures of hunters with nice toms, both archery and shotgun. The season runs until May 31 so you have plenty of time to bag a gobbler.

Let’s talk about fishing: Lake McConaughy anglers are having some success on walleye. Most of the action is near the dam.

Some trout are being caught along the banks of Lake Ogallala. Trout and walleye are being caught on the canal from Keystone to Paxton and at the siphon, south of Paxton. Most of the trout are being caught on salmon eggs and Power Bait. Kastmasters and small spinnerbaits have been the best producing lures in the North Platte River below Lake Ogallala.

The Sutherland Reservoir inlet has been a bit slower this week — probably the weather fronts moving through. Not much has been happening on the main lake this week. A few boaters are taking walleye around the bubbles.