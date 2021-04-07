Rick’s Picks, April 7

Did April sneak up on you like it did for me? April or not, it is time to get serious about fishing. First up, I’m thinking about walleye.

Right now we are dealing with a typical Nebraska spring weather cycle. Rains, cloudy, cooler, a few warm days — it will get better. This happens every spring and anglers get frustrated. It will get better.

Let’s talk about cloudy days — walleyes are one species where cloudy and dreary days can actually be a plus for the angler. Walleyes are very light sensitive and cloudy days do not force them to go as deep as a bright sunshiny day will.

Don’t overlook your favorite walleye haunts and just fish shallower on cloudy days. I bet you will catch some fish. This seems to be the case at Lake Maloney right now. I’ve seen a lot of boats on the lake this week. Anglers are also picking up some white bass and wipers at the outlet in the evenings.

I have reports from the Sutherland Reservoir inlet that walleye action is picking up. Keep a close watch on this area because the bite is very sporadic at the moment, but one day soon the action will explode. If you have a boat, anglers have been catching bigger walleye more consistently near the bubble.