Rick’s Picks, Aug. 11

Have you looked at the calendar? We are rapidly running out of summer. Kids will be going back to school soon and beginning their fall classes. If you haven’t taken a kid fishing yet this summer, it is time to make that happen. Our interstate lakes are great places to fish with a youngster or newbie to the sport. There will be lots of sunfish and small bass action on lures and live bait. The Hershey Interstate Lake and Iron Horse Lake have been providing some excellent sunfish action recently. Both places are great “kid fishing” spots right now — do it!
And here is a good chance to get a kid out fishing. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will be hosting a Community Fishing Night from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Iron Horse Lake. The event is free for anyone who would like to learn more about fishing or just fish for the fun of it. The NGPC will have their fishing trailer there with loaner equipment for those who need it and Certified Fishing Instructor volunteers to help out with the event. I hope to see you there.
Now let’s take a look around the rest of the region:
At Lake Maloney, the walleye, wiper and white bass action at the inlet has slowed a bit in the heat. Low light periods have been better for fishing. Anglers are finding most of the walleye out in the main body of the lake. Drifting minnows or night crawlers along the bottom is the best way to catch fish at Maloney right now. Catfish are biting on cut baits, chicken liver and shrimp in deeper waters of the main lake and in some of the western bays.
East of town in the Tri-County Canal is running normal. You can find walleye and sauger below the checks. Use live baits rigged to be on the bottom. Smallmouth bass fishing is picking up along the riprap that lines the banks of the canal, particularly later in the day. Catfishing has been good in backwaters and the wider/slower sections of the canal closer to Jeffery Lake.
Over at Sutherland Reservoir, the inlet area action has been similar to Lake Maloney this week — slow and sporadic during the day and picking up in the evening. Most of the serious walleye anglers have gone nocturnal. The biggest walleye are being caught around the Bubble. Catfishing is still good along the southern shorelines and in the lower end of the cooling pond. A couple of 10-pound plus channels catfish have come out of the cooling pond this week.
The upper end of Big Mac has been particularly good this week. Nighttime anglers are catching walleye in 5 to 7 feet of water along the northern shorelines from Sandy Creek to Omaha Beach and the Eagle Canyon area. Live baits seem to be working better than lures. Doll flies have been doing well in/around vegetation along the north shores. Catfishing is good in the upper regions of the lake. Evening catfishing with cut baits has been very good recently in 10 to 15 feet of water. Cut baits are working best.
Trout fishing at Lake Ogallala all depends on where you are standing. Around the main body of the lake action has been very slow. At the lower end of the lake and in the Nebraska Public Power District canal, trout fishing is better. Power Bait is the top bait to use. Below Lake Ogallala, in the North Platte River, anglers are catching some trout on Power Bait and small spinnerbaits. A few tiger trout are showing up.