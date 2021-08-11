Rick’s Picks, Aug. 11

East of town in the Tri-County Canal is running normal. You can find walleye and sauger below the checks. Use live baits rigged to be on the bottom. Smallmouth bass fishing is picking up along the riprap that lines the banks of the canal, particularly later in the day. Catfishing has been good in backwaters and the wider/slower sections of the canal closer to Jeffery Lake.

Over at Sutherland Reservoir, the inlet area action has been similar to Lake Maloney this week — slow and sporadic during the day and picking up in the evening. Most of the serious walleye anglers have gone nocturnal. The biggest walleye are being caught around the Bubble. Catfishing is still good along the southern shorelines and in the lower end of the cooling pond. A couple of 10-pound plus channels catfish have come out of the cooling pond this week.

The upper end of Big Mac has been particularly good this week. Nighttime anglers are catching walleye in 5 to 7 feet of water along the northern shorelines from Sandy Creek to Omaha Beach and the Eagle Canyon area. Live baits seem to be working better than lures. Doll flies have been doing well in/around vegetation along the north shores. Catfishing is good in the upper regions of the lake. Evening catfishing with cut baits has been very good recently in 10 to 15 feet of water. Cut baits are working best.