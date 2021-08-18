Rick’s Picks, Aug. 18

It amazes me how much the fishing outlook can change with a weather front coming in and cooler temperatures for the next few days. Walleye, wiper and white bass activity seems to be gaining a bit of momentum at Lake Maloney during the dawn and dusk hours. Live baits seem to be best at the inlet. Most of the walleye catch appears to be in the southern half of the lake this week. Check out the area around where Two Tree Island used to be. Trolling/drifting minnows and nightcrawlers in 8 to 10 feet of water has been successful. Keep an eye on the outlet area at sunset — wipers are providing some action. Catfish are biting on cut baits in western bays of the lake.
Sutherland Reservoir fishing activity has remained slow this week. There has been some sporadic activity at the inlet. A few anglers have been congregating near the Bubble but the catch has been slow. Those walleyes that have been caught have been nice fish. Catfishing has also been sporadic this week. Cut baits have done the best. Southern shorelines and the cooling pond are where you need to look for catfish.
Trout fishing at Lake Ogallala hasn’t been exciting. Trout fishing in the Nebraska Public Power District canal has been better. Power Bait is the best bait to use lake right now. If you want to fish the North Platte River below the lake, try using Kastmaster or Roostertail lures.
Lake McConaughy’s fishing activity at the upper end of Big Mac has been increasing in the last couple of days. If you were to draw a line across the lake from Lake View to Lemoyne, most of the fishing is west of the lane. Use your sonar and find the submerged tree lines. Make sure to get your lures right down in the top of the trees. If you feel the lure bouncing around in the branches, you are in the right place. You will lose a few lures, but that is where you need to be to get the fish.
We are less than two weeks away from the opening of dove season. It is time to get out there and do your scouting. Doves tend to follow the same flyways each day until they are pressured. Find those flyways and get your hunting gear ready — it won’t be long!
Brule Gun Show
This event will be Sept. 8 and 9 at the Brule Activities Center at the corners of Eighth and Oak streets. Show hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Food and beverages are available onsite for a nominal fee, and this show is famous for its homemade pies.
Here is something a bit different. They will be doing a Gun Show Bucks raffle for this show. I understand the pot is $500. The winner must spend $500 or more with one of the vendors at the show. The drawing for this raffle will be at 1 p.m. MT Sunday. The winner will have a couple of hours before the show ends to come and pick what they want from whatever vendor.