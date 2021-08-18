Rick’s Picks, Aug. 18

It amazes me how much the fishing outlook can change with a weather front coming in and cooler temperatures for the next few days. Walleye, wiper and white bass activity seems to be gaining a bit of momentum at Lake Maloney during the dawn and dusk hours. Live baits seem to be best at the inlet. Most of the walleye catch appears to be in the southern half of the lake this week. Check out the area around where Two Tree Island used to be. Trolling/drifting minnows and nightcrawlers in 8 to 10 feet of water has been successful. Keep an eye on the outlet area at sunset — wipers are providing some action. Catfish are biting on cut baits in western bays of the lake.

Sutherland Reservoir fishing activity has remained slow this week. There has been some sporadic activity at the inlet. A few anglers have been congregating near the Bubble but the catch has been slow. Those walleyes that have been caught have been nice fish. Catfishing has also been sporadic this week. Cut baits have done the best. Southern shorelines and the cooling pond are where you need to look for catfish.

Trout fishing at Lake Ogallala hasn’t been exciting. Trout fishing in the Nebraska Public Power District canal has been better. Power Bait is the best bait to use lake right now. If you want to fish the North Platte River below the lake, try using Kastmaster or Roostertail lures.