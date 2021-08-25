Rick’s Picks, Aug. 25

Take a look at your calendar. Nebraska’s dove hunting season opens Sept. 1 — and that is just under a week away! Are you ready? Would you like to increase your dove hunting success this fall? You only have a few days left to tune up your wing shooting skills by patterning your shotgun and practice shooting a few clay targets before opening day.

Patterning your shotgun is critical particularly if you are shooting a new shotgun. You have to know where your shot is going to be effective in the field. When I’m testing the pattern of a new shotgun or a new choke in the barrel, I like to put up a 3-foot square of paper (brown wrapping paper works well) and put a 1-inch dot in the center of the paper as an aiming point. I then draw a 30-inch circle around the dot.

I mount my patterning paper to some cardboard and then hang the entire target about waist level above the ground. I set my target at 40 yards for my 12 gauges, 30 yards for my 20 gauges, 20 yards for my .410s. For dove hunting, I use number 7½ to 9 shot and fire one round for each type of shell I use. You can readily see where the bulk of your pattern is going and how many pellets hit the target area. It is tedious work, but it does pay off in the long run.