Rick’s Picks, Aug. 25

Take a look at your calendar. Nebraska’s dove hunting season opens Sept. 1 — and that is just under a week away! Are you ready? Would you like to increase your dove hunting success this fall? You only have a few days left to tune up your wing shooting skills by patterning your shotgun and practice shooting a few clay targets before opening day.
Patterning your shotgun is critical particularly if you are shooting a new shotgun. You have to know where your shot is going to be effective in the field. When I’m testing the pattern of a new shotgun or a new choke in the barrel, I like to put up a 3-foot square of paper (brown wrapping paper works well) and put a 1-inch dot in the center of the paper as an aiming point. I then draw a 30-inch circle around the dot.
I mount my patterning paper to some cardboard and then hang the entire target about waist level above the ground. I set my target at 40 yards for my 12 gauges, 30 yards for my 20 gauges, 20 yards for my .410s. For dove hunting, I use number 7½ to 9 shot and fire one round for each type of shell I use. You can readily see where the bulk of your pattern is going and how many pellets hit the target area. It is tedious work, but it does pay off in the long run.
After the paper targeting is done, it is time to practice shooting some trap, skeet or sporting clays — moving targets. Practice is the only way to hone your wing-shooting skills. A visit to the Lincoln County Wildlife Gun Club, or your favorite shooting range, would be a good way to tune up your shooting skills. It is the best way I know to get ready for doves.
Fishing update
Our recent rains picked up the fishing for a while, but hot weather returned and slowed things down again. Rain can help fishing in a couple ways:
» Any runoff into streams or lakes bring additional food sources. Finding these “entry points” and fishing near them can put a few more fish on the stringer.
» Rain falling on the surface of a pond or lake will cool the surface layer and add more oxygen in the water, both will bring fish closer to the surface to enjoy the better environment. I like fishing surface baits during a rain.
And with the return of the warmer temperatures and sunshine, we are back into the cycle of fishing deeper and slower. Read my reports from the last couple of weeks and you will see the same recommendation I would offer now for area reservoirs.
I do have a something new from Elwood Reservoir. Wiper fishing has been good in the evening and overnight. One technique that I liked was using green and blue light sticks in the water near where you have your line. From the reports I received, these lights seemed to draw some wipers to the surface and take the baits offered. I need to try this.
Gun shows
Fall in Nebraska is also the time for many gun shows. Here are a couple shows in our region that are coming up soon:
» Brule Gun Show — Sept. 11 to 12, at the Brule Activity Center, located at Eighth and Oak streets. Doors will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Remember this is in Mountain Time Zone. You can buy, sell, trade and display. Admission is $5 or $9 for both days. Lunch and snacks are available on the premises.
» PRSC Gun and Knife Show — Sept. 18 to 19 at the D&N Event Center. This is a 200-table show. Doors will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $5 per day. Refreshments and lunch will be available on site. Raffles and door prizes all during the show.