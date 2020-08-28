Here’s the fishing report for the week. It is going to get tougher to put this report together each week because the hunting seasons are beginning. I have to decide what I report on for the space allotted! That’s a lot of pressure, but here goes:
Lake McConaughy’s water level is dropping very slowing. It is now at 64 percent full. There is an old saying that when water levels are dropping, the fish get lock jaw. I think that is what we are seeing right now. Inflows are about 540cfs and the outflows are 2,700 cubic feet per second as they release water to meet irrigation demands still needed in the central part of the state. Catfishing is good in the upper reaches of the lake. Look for walleye and wiper fishing to pick up with more moderate temperatures this weekend.
Lake Ogallala is about the same…bank anglers in the little lake are having limited success. Trout fishing in the NPPD canal below Lake Ogallala is better. Powerbait is best in the lake, Powerbait, salmon eggs, small spinnerbaits and spoons are good to use in the canal. Trout fishing in the North Platte River below the lake has slowed but a few northern pike are showing up. They can be fun to battle with, especially on light tackle.
Sutherland Reservoir has been serving up some white bass and walleye fishing at the inlet. Live bait and small crankbaits have been catching most of the fish. The last couple hours of daylight is the best times to catch fish here. Walleye fishing in the main body of the lake and around the bubble has slowed. Catfish are providing most of the angling activity, particularly off of Hershey Beach and south to the outfall tower leading to the canal.
Lake Maloney inlet activity is sporadic. Live bait has been about the only thing working for walleye, white bass and wipers. The Two Tree Island area has been producing some walleye. Drifting in the middle of the main lake and over old Two Tree Island (now submerged), accounts for most of the walleye being taken. Minnows and night crawlers are the best baits.
At local Interstate Lakes, Birdwood Lake, Brady Lake, Fremont Slough, Hershey and East Hershey lakes are providing some consistent angling opportunities. No big fish, but lots of fun. The best “kid fishing” spot at the moment may be Iron Horse Lake by the Veterans and Law Enforcement Memorials. Lots of hungry bluegill!
The Tri-County Canal System east of town has good water levels and flow. The occasional walleye and sauger can be caught below the checks. Smallmouth bass are providing lots of excitement in the riprap along the banks of the canal. Catfishing is the taking off in the canal using cut baits…fish areas of slower, deeper waters. Toby’s Check and the Cottonwood Canyon area have produced some 10-pound plus catfish recently.
The forecast for temperatures this weekend looks much better than we have been experiencing, so get out and do a little fishing around the region! It will also be a good time to do some scouting for dove and get permission for hunting private grounds. Five more days until the season opens.
Have a safe and great time outdoors.
