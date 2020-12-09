Rick’s Picks, Dec. 10

Nebraska’s muzzleloader season for deer is underway and runs through Dec. 31. It is one of Nebraska’s longest big game hunting seasons. One of the most unique things about this season is that a muzzleloader permit in Nebraska allows you to shoot a deer of either sex and it is good for the entire state. You are not limited by hunting units as you are with other deer seasons. In a normal, non-COVID-19 year, if you travel for the holidays you can take your rifle with you and get in some hunting. It is still early in the season and I think many hunters are not getting too serious about it yet. I haven’t heard any stories of anyone taking a deer with their smoke pole yet.
Winter seems to be making a bit of a comeback this weekend. That is generating a bit of movement in the waterfowl to our north. The west end of Lake McConaughy has a few more ducks and geese using the upper end of the reservoir. The Clear Creek Wildlife Management Area reports more geese are in the area. This location offers public access to ready-made blinds with decoys. Check with the Nebraska Game and Parks Office for detail on how to get a blind. More waterfowl are moving into the Platte valley, generally in the Brady to Lexington area. Sutherland Reservoir and Lake Maloney hunters tell me that a few more ducks and geese are using those bodies of water in the evenings.
Cooler temperatures are changing the fishing activities in the region. Fishing tends to slow down as the temperature drops. Anglers should slow down their presentations now. Colder water slows down a fish’s metabolism so they move slower. Use bigger baits and give the fish time to make a strike.
Big Mac’s water level is holding steady at about 67% of full. If you are willing to brave the cooler temperatures this weekend, a few walleye can be found along the face of the dam dusk to dawn. Look for fish here in 3 to 8 feet of water. Use caution out on the big lake. Winds can create quite a chop. If you do go out in the main part of the lake, look for walleye in 20 to 40 feet of water during the day. On warmer and calmer days, search along the north shoreline. This is typically the warmest water because it gets the most sunshine. Baitfish like the warmer temperatures and predator fish follow their food source. There is a smorgasbord of fish to be caught at times.
Lake Ogallala trout anglers are doing well. Fishing off the dam at the lower end of the lake is a good spot to catch trout. Trout fishing is sporadic in the canal right now. Flows from Lake Ogallala to the North Platte River are only about 500 cubic feet per second so the fishing has slowed in this stretch of the river.
At Sutherland Reservoir, most of the fishing is occurring in the main body of the lake. Waterfowling activities are picking up in the main lake as well, so keep your eyes open and try not to get in one another’s way.
At Lake Maloney there has been a little bit of a surge in white bass and wiper activity at the inlet. Try minnows on slip bobbers or minnow-colored lures and crack them fast. Walleye have also been active north and east of Scout Island.
Don’t overlook the Interstate lakes if you want to try some fishing this weekend. These lakes offer quite a variety of fish.
Have a great time in the outdoors this weekend.
— Rick Windham
