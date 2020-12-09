Rick’s Picks, Dec. 10

Nebraska’s muzzleloader season for deer is underway and runs through Dec. 31. It is one of Nebraska’s longest big game hunting seasons. One of the most unique things about this season is that a muzzleloader permit in Nebraska allows you to shoot a deer of either sex and it is good for the entire state. You are not limited by hunting units as you are with other deer seasons. In a normal, non-COVID-19 year, if you travel for the holidays you can take your rifle with you and get in some hunting. It is still early in the season and I think many hunters are not getting too serious about it yet. I haven’t heard any stories of anyone taking a deer with their smoke pole yet.

Winter seems to be making a bit of a comeback this weekend. That is generating a bit of movement in the waterfowl to our north. The west end of Lake McConaughy has a few more ducks and geese using the upper end of the reservoir. The Clear Creek Wildlife Management Area reports more geese are in the area. This location offers public access to ready-made blinds with decoys. Check with the Nebraska Game and Parks Office for detail on how to get a blind. More waterfowl are moving into the Platte valley, generally in the Brady to Lexington area. Sutherland Reservoir and Lake Maloney hunters tell me that a few more ducks and geese are using those bodies of water in the evenings.