Rick’s Picks, Dec. 2

Deer hunters are done with their firearms season. In general, reports are that not as many deer were harvested in 2020 as were in 2019. Feed back I have received from hunters around the state indicate that many of them did not see as many deer, especially mature deer. I haven’t heard of any problems or diseases within the deer herd that may account for this. I think it may be a lack of hunters due to COVID-19 and late harvests in some areas.
Nebraska’s muzzleloader season began this week and a late antlerless season is scheduled for January. Archers are also in the field looking for their deer. Total numbers for the deer harvest won’t be available until late January at the earliest.
Don’t forget that Nebraska’s fall turkey season is still going through Jan. 31, 2021. This is one of Nebraska’s longest running hunting seasons. Fall season permits allow the hunter to take two turkeys of either sex per permit, and you can purchase two permits. You still have Christmas dinner to get ready for. I still have a couple tags to fill.
Waterfowlers are reporting limited success. Locally, duck and goose seasons are running. Some colder weather has moved into the area and more frigid temperatures are covering the northern plains. That may push more waterfowl south, but Mother Nature always has the final say on this issue. The new birds that are arriving from the north are congregating primarily along the rivers and on Sutherland Reservoir. A few birds have been using Lake Maloney.
Winter has made an attempt at a brief comeback this week and that has caused some waterfowl movement. Lake McConaughy is seeing more ducks and geese using the upper end of the reservoir. The Clear Creek Wildlife Management Area reports a few more geese are in the area. This location offers public access to ready-made blinds with decoys. Check with the Nebraska Game and Parks Office for detail on how to get a blind.
If you are still in the fishing mode, here is some information for you:
Big Mac’s water level is about 66% of full mark right now. The few anglers willing to venture out in the cold are catching some walleye mid-lake in 25 to 35 feet of water. Other walleye can be found along the dam in 3 to 8 feet of water. Evening and nighttime fishing has been the most productive recently.
Trout fishing at Lake Ogallala is providing some activity. Fishing from the bank at the west side of the lake has been fair. Power Bait is working well. Anglers on the dam at the lower end of the lake report better fishing. Most of the fish being caught are in the 12- to 15-inch range. Flows out of Lake Ogallala into the North Platte River are about 30 cubic feet per second. Bigger trout can be caught in the river between the rock weirs.
Water is flowing in the Nebraska Public Power District canal from Keystone down to the confluence south of Paxton. Fishing is slow due to water only returning to the canals recently. Fish really haven’t had time to re-populate the canals, but it won’t take long.
Sutherland Reservoir has about 500 cfs going into the inlet and the lake. Fishing in the inlet and on the main lake is sporadic. If you look out across the lake in the morning you will see more waterfowlers out on the water more than anglers.
At Lake Maloney, fishing all around the lake is very sporadic. The inlet may be the best spot to get a line wet this weekend. A few duck hunters are using the lake, primarily in the morning hours.
Tri-County Canal system water levels are about normal and flowing. Some walleye and sauger are being caught below the checks between North Platte and Jeffery Lake. Minnow on a Lindy rig seems to be the best technique at this time.
Have a great weekend outdoors!
— Rick Windham
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!