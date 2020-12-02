Rick’s Picks, Dec. 2

Winter has made an attempt at a brief comeback this week and that has caused some waterfowl movement. Lake McConaughy is seeing more ducks and geese using the upper end of the reservoir. The Clear Creek Wildlife Management Area reports a few more geese are in the area. This location offers public access to ready-made blinds with decoys. Check with the Nebraska Game and Parks Office for detail on how to get a blind.

If you are still in the fishing mode, here is some information for you:

Big Mac’s water level is about 66% of full mark right now. The few anglers willing to venture out in the cold are catching some walleye mid-lake in 25 to 35 feet of water. Other walleye can be found along the dam in 3 to 8 feet of water. Evening and nighttime fishing has been the most productive recently.

Trout fishing at Lake Ogallala is providing some activity. Fishing from the bank at the west side of the lake has been fair. Power Bait is working well. Anglers on the dam at the lower end of the lake report better fishing. Most of the fish being caught are in the 12- to 15-inch range. Flows out of Lake Ogallala into the North Platte River are about 30 cubic feet per second. Bigger trout can be caught in the river between the rock weirs.