Rick’s Picks, Dec. 2

Deer hunters are done with the firearm season. In general, reports are that not as many deer were harvested in 2021 as were in 2020. The feedback I have received from hunters around the state indicate that many of them did not see as many deer, especially mature deer. I know we had some EDH problems in the northeast part of the state, but I haven’t heard on much disease related impact in our region.
Nebraska’s muzzleloader season began this week and a late antlerless season is scheduled for January. Archers are also in the field looking for their deer. Total numbers for the deer harvest won’t be available until late January at the earliest.
Don’t forget that Nebraska’s fall turkey season is still going until Jan. 31, 2022. This is one of Nebraska’s longest running hunting seasons. Fall season permits allow the hunter to take two turkeys of either sex per permit, and you can purchase two permits. You still have Christmas dinner to get ready for! I still have a couple tags to fill. I’m working on a very unique hunt with a very unique weapon. If I get a turkey, you’ll hear about it!
Waterfowlers are reporting limited success. Our warmer weather has slowed down bringing any new birds into the region. Mother Nature always has the final say on this issue.
Lake Maloney, Sutherland Reservoir and Lake McConaughy are seeing more ducks and geese. The Clear Creek Wildlife Management Area reports a few more geese are in the area. This location offers public access to ready-made blinds with decoys. Check with the Nebraska Game and Parks Office for detail on how to get a blind.
If you are in the fishing mode, here is some information for you:
Big Mac’s water level is about 60% of full mark right now. Anglers willing to venture out on the lake are catching some walleye mid-lake in 25 to 35 feet of water. A few walleye have been found along the dam in 3 to 8 feet of water. Evening and nighttime fishing has been the most productive recently.
Trout fishing at Lake Ogallala is providing some activity. Fishing from the bank at the west side of the lake has been marginal. Power Bait is working the best. Anglers on the dam at the lower end of the lake report some better fishing. Most of the fish being caught are in the 12 to 15 inch range.
Water is flowing in the NPPD Canal from Keystone down to the confluence south of Paxton. Fishing may be a bit slow due to water only returning to the canals recently. Fish really haven’t had time to re-populate the canals, but it won’t take long.
Sutherland Reservoir has water flowing into it again, but fishing at inlet and on the main lake is sporadic. If you look out across the lake in the morning you will see more waterfowlers than anglers.
At Lake Maloney, fishing all around the lake is very sporadic. The inlet may be the best spot to get a line wet this weekend. A few duck hunters are using the lake, primarily in the morning hours.