Rick’s Picks, Dec. 2

Deer hunters are done with the firearm season. In general, reports are that not as many deer were harvested in 2021 as were in 2020. The feedback I have received from hunters around the state indicate that many of them did not see as many deer, especially mature deer. I know we had some EDH problems in the northeast part of the state, but I haven’t heard on much disease related impact in our region.

Nebraska’s muzzleloader season began this week and a late antlerless season is scheduled for January. Archers are also in the field looking for their deer. Total numbers for the deer harvest won’t be available until late January at the earliest.

Don’t forget that Nebraska’s fall turkey season is still going until Jan. 31, 2022. This is one of Nebraska’s longest running hunting seasons. Fall season permits allow the hunter to take two turkeys of either sex per permit, and you can purchase two permits. You still have Christmas dinner to get ready for! I still have a couple tags to fill. I’m working on a very unique hunt with a very unique weapon. If I get a turkey, you’ll hear about it!

Waterfowlers are reporting limited success. Our warmer weather has slowed down bringing any new birds into the region. Mother Nature always has the final say on this issue.