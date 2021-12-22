Rick’s Picks, Dec. 22

Look at the calendar. You have until the end of the year to get your new hunting or fishing permits. Your current permits are no longer any good as of midnight Dec. 31.
At the risk of sounding like an old American Express commercial, don’t leave home without your new hunting, fishing and park permits. You’ll need to have your new permits with beginning Jan. 1. I recently stopped by the North Platte office of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to get the permits and stamps I need.
Now if you have a migratory bird stamp, it is still good until June 30, 2022. If you have a fall turkey permit or a late season anterless deer permit, those permits are still valid until the end of their respective seasons.
According to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission website, an annual resident fishing permit for 2022 will cost you $38. A small game hunting permit will cost $18. You can get a combination hunting and fishing permit for $52.
They are also deals on multiple year combo permits. You can buy three or five year permits, and it will save you a few bucks. Check out the NGPC permit website ngpc-home.ne.gov/ps/faces/index.xhtml or stop by the NGPC district office to check on these prices.
Hunters will also need a state habitat stamp and that costs $25. If you hunt waterfowl, add another $10 to your tab.
Veterans (age 64 and older) and seniors (age 69 and older) can get their hunting and fishing permits for $5. That is the best deal going.
Park entry permits for residents will cost $30 for 2022. A duplicate permit will cost you $15. Park entry permits for non-residents will cost $60 and $30 for a duplicate.
It is also a good time to look and see when your boat registration expires. Nebraska boat registrations are issued for three years. If your boat license says 2021, you are due for a new sticker. The cost will be based on the length of your boat. You need to see the county treasurer to get a new registration.
NGPC permits are cheap entertainment anyway you look at it, but don’t forget to get what you need before next Friday.
Gun show
If you are looking for a place to spend your Christmas money, check this out: The Ogallala Gun Show will be Jan. 15-16 in Ogallala. It will be at the Keith County Fairgrounds and hosted by Western Nebraska Gun Shows. All federal, state and local firearm ordinances and laws must be obeyed. Admission is $5 per day or $9 for both days. Concessions are available on site featuring homemade meals, pies, desserts. Call Stef at 308-233-2501 for more details.
Loss of a friend