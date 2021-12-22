Rick’s Picks, Dec. 22

Look at the calendar. You have until the end of the year to get your new hunting or fishing permits. Your current permits are no longer any good as of midnight Dec. 31.

At the risk of sounding like an old American Express commercial, don’t leave home without your new hunting, fishing and park permits. You’ll need to have your new permits with beginning Jan. 1. I recently stopped by the North Platte office of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to get the permits and stamps I need.

Now if you have a migratory bird stamp, it is still good until June 30, 2022. If you have a fall turkey permit or a late season anterless deer permit, those permits are still valid until the end of their respective seasons.

According to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission website, an annual resident fishing permit for 2022 will cost you $38. A small game hunting permit will cost $18. You can get a combination hunting and fishing permit for $52.

They are also deals on multiple year combo permits. You can buy three or five year permits, and it will save you a few bucks. Check out the NGPC permit website ngpc-home.ne.gov/ps/faces/index.xhtml or stop by the NGPC district office to check on these prices.