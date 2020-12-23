Rick’s Picks, Dec. 28

Winter is doing its on-again-off-again thing. Last week’s snow helped push a few more birds south. The bulk of the waterfowl population is still north of us. As long as we have nicer weather these birds will have no reason to come on south.

We’ve had some warmer temperatures this week and that is not the best news for waterfowlers. A few spots around the region have open water. That will hold ducks and geese, but they have to get here first.

Lake McConaughy saw a few more ducks and geese coming in from the Dakotas with the snow we had last week. Hunters on Big Mac and those using the blinds at Clear Creek Wildlife Management Area are reporting fair goose hunting.

Sutherland Reservoir reports indicate that a few more ducks and geese are using the lake area. Lake Maloney hunters are seeing more waterfowl, mostly geese, but less open water means the birds are congregating away from the better “more huntable” areas.

Nebraska’s muzzleloader, turkey and archery deer seasons are still ongoing. Muzzleloader and archery seasons run until Dec. 31, turkey hunters have until Jan. 31 to get a bird. Hunters tell me they are seeing quite a few more deer with the warmer temperatures.