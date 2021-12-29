Rick’s Picks, Dec. 29

This is my last report for 2021. I hope you had a great year!

Now, if you are reading this you are most likely an angler or hunter, maybe both. That means you have something in your freezer that you are wondering about and how you are going to cook it. To close out this year, here are a few “field tested” recipes for you to try. They all go over well in my camps.

Hog wild breakfast cake

This is a very easy camp recipe that your camping partners will enjoy. This recipe can be prepared in a 12-inch Dutch oven of a deep baking pan in your kitchen.

3 pounds of ground pork sausage

2 15 ounce cans of apple pie filling

2 pounds of shredded cheddar cheese

2 boxes of corn meal mix (Jiffy Mix works great)

Brown the pork in the bottom of your Dutch oven or baking pan. Add the apple pie filling on top of the sausage. Layer on the cheddar cheese. Bake about 5 minutes at 400 degrees and let the cheese melt. Mix up your cornbread and pour it on top of the cheese. Bake until the cornbread is done. This recipe feeds 6-8 people.