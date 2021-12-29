Rick’s Picks, Dec. 29

This is my last report for 2021. I hope you had a great year!
Now, if you are reading this you are most likely an angler or hunter, maybe both. That means you have something in your freezer that you are wondering about and how you are going to cook it. To close out this year, here are a few “field tested” recipes for you to try. They all go over well in my camps.
Hog wild breakfast cake
This is a very easy camp recipe that your camping partners will enjoy. This recipe can be prepared in a 12-inch Dutch oven of a deep baking pan in your kitchen.
3 pounds of ground pork sausage
2 15 ounce cans of apple pie filling
2 pounds of shredded cheddar cheese
2 boxes of corn meal mix (Jiffy Mix works great)
Brown the pork in the bottom of your Dutch oven or baking pan. Add the apple pie filling on top of the sausage. Layer on the cheddar cheese. Bake about 5 minutes at 400 degrees and let the cheese melt. Mix up your cornbread and pour it on top of the cheese. Bake until the cornbread is done. This recipe feeds 6-8 people.
Wild rice gumbo
If you like Cajon food, try this one.
2 pounds of bacon
2 pounds of pork sausage
2 pounds of frozen mixed veggies
2 large bottles (64 ounces) of Spicy V-8 Juice
1 large chopped onion
2 boxes of Uncle Ben’s wild rice with season packet
In a deep pot, fry bacon until crisp and drain off most of the grease. Chop up the bacon. Brown the sausage and onion and add to the pot. Add the mixed veggies and rice, then simmer until the rice is done. I like to add some Louisiana Hot Sauce to give it a more authentic Cajun flair.
Sweet & spicy jerky
Jerky is made about as many different ways as there are camp cooks. This is a very simple recipe and can be made with any type of red meat. You will need some type of jerky gun to squeeze out the jerky strip on to cookie sheet or pizza trays for use in an oven. The end result is very tasty.
5 pounds of finely ground meat (beef, venison, elks, bear, antelope all work well)
1 large bottle (64 ounces) Hot Pace Picante Sauce
3 cups of brown sugar
Grind the meat almost to a paste. Pour in the picante sauce, add in the brown sugar and mix everything together thoroughly. Load mixture into your jerky gun and squeeze out ribbons the length of your pan. Place in an oven at very low heat (160 to 170 degrees) for three hours. Cook until the moisture has evaporated. Jerky strips should stand out without bending very much when held from one end.
Make a lot of this because the first few batches are usually gone as fast as you can pull them out of the oven, especially if you have teenage boys around.
Happy New Year!
— Rick Windham