Rick’s Picks, Feb. 10

With the frigid weather we have had the last few days, ice fishing is becoming more of a possibility. Never forget that no ice is ever to be considered totally safe, but ice that has formed in the last week is probably getting thick enough to support some anglers.
To get to the fish you will have to drill through the ice. If you have to drill more than a few holes to find the fish, keeping your auger blades sharp may become an issue. If you’re catching fish and drilling more holes, no one wants to come off the ice to sharpen their auger. You want to keep catching fish.
Several years ago, I found a sharpener that is carried at Menards. The brand is Tool Shop and it costs about $5. It is one of the handiest sharpening tools I’ve found. It has tungsten carbide blades set in a plastic handle. The handle has a protective guard built in to keep you from slicing your fingers and it is very easy to use. You simply draw the sharpener along the edge of the blade and it puts a good enough edge back on your auger to drill another hole in seconds. I’ve used this sharpener to put a quick working edge back on knives, machetes, axes and ice augers.
It won’t quite replace putting new blades on your auger or spending some time carefully sharpening your auger blades with quality stones and belts, but it works.
Now, where are the fish biting?
If you are looking for trout, punch a few holes in the ice at Birdwood Lake. I’d focus on the eastern half of the lake along the northern shore. Power Bait would be the best thing to put on the hook. I’ve also heard that a few trout are being caught on Power Bait in the northwest bay at Lake Ogallala. Trout are also active in the Nebraska Public Power District supply canal and in the North Platte River below the lake.
Hershey Lake has some decent bluegill and northern pike to pull through the ice. Use grubs and maggots for the panfish and live minnows for the pike.
Fort McPherson Lake at the Interstate 80 Maxwell interchange is beginning to see some action with bluegill, rock bass, smallmouth bass and largemouth bass. Tube gigs and maggots are catching the bluegill, minnows and night crawlers are getting the bass to bite. A few channel catfish have come through the ice. Night crawlers seem to be the best thing to offer if you are after catfish.
I had a couple emails asking when to expect the sandhill cranes to return. They have been documented to be here as early as Valentine’s Day, but I don’t think that will happen this year. Weather is the variable that controls the cranes. They somehow sense if there is severe weather in front of them. If that is the case, the cranes stay put and will not move northward. Cold does not affect them as much as snow cover. Snow is covering their food sources and that will keep them from arriving in mass.