Rick’s Picks, Feb. 10

If you are looking for trout, punch a few holes in the ice at Birdwood Lake. I’d focus on the eastern half of the lake along the northern shore. Power Bait would be the best thing to put on the hook. I’ve also heard that a few trout are being caught on Power Bait in the northwest bay at Lake Ogallala. Trout are also active in the Nebraska Public Power District supply canal and in the North Platte River below the lake.

Hershey Lake has some decent bluegill and northern pike to pull through the ice. Use grubs and maggots for the panfish and live minnows for the pike.

Fort McPherson Lake at the Interstate 80 Maxwell interchange is beginning to see some action with bluegill, rock bass, smallmouth bass and largemouth bass. Tube gigs and maggots are catching the bluegill, minnows and night crawlers are getting the bass to bite. A few channel catfish have come through the ice. Night crawlers seem to be the best thing to offer if you are after catfish.