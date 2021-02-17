Rick’s Picks, Feb. 17

A young angler asked me a very good and relevant question recently. She wanted to know what happens to all the fish under the ice when a lake gets covered with snow and how they survive.

I told her that all the fish are still there, but they sometimes have to deal with almost total darkness if a lot of snow piles up on the ice. Even with a foot or so of snow on the surface of the ice, some light still gets into a body of water.

Most predator species of fish are capable of hunting in these low light conditions. Walleye are a great example. Any angler who chases walleye knows of their ability to see and hunt in the dark. Many of us who go after walleye capitalize on this trait and fish at night.

We also talked about how cold water slows down the metabolism of the fish. This means that they don’t have to eat as much as they do in warmer water. This is one of the ways they are able to survive the winter.

Fish feed by sight, smell and by picking up vibrations in the water through their lateral lines. Even without light, the senses I mentioned help fish find something to eat.