Rick’s Picks, Feb. 17

A young angler asked me a very good and relevant question recently. She wanted to know what happens to all the fish under the ice when a lake gets covered with snow and how they survive.
I told her that all the fish are still there, but they sometimes have to deal with almost total darkness if a lot of snow piles up on the ice. Even with a foot or so of snow on the surface of the ice, some light still gets into a body of water.
Most predator species of fish are capable of hunting in these low light conditions. Walleye are a great example. Any angler who chases walleye knows of their ability to see and hunt in the dark. Many of us who go after walleye capitalize on this trait and fish at night.
We also talked about how cold water slows down the metabolism of the fish. This means that they don’t have to eat as much as they do in warmer water. This is one of the ways they are able to survive the winter.
Fish feed by sight, smell and by picking up vibrations in the water through their lateral lines. Even without light, the senses I mentioned help fish find something to eat.
However, the lack of light may cause another problem: Little or no dissolved oxygen. Even in winter, light can reach plants underwater and the process of photosynthesis can continue. A byproduct of this process is oxygen that is absorbed into the water. Lack of oxygen can lead to one of the causes of “winter kill” in smaller bodies of water.
So much for the mini-biology lesson, let’s talk about fishing in the region.
Ice fishing is in full swing. Although you should never consider any ice totally safety to walk on, the ice that is on area waters now is pretty solid. I have reports of ice being 10 inches to 16 inches thick around the valley.
Trout are keeping anglers interested on Lake Ogallala. Most of the trout are being taken along the western shoreline and the North Bay area. PowerBait is the go-to bait right now.
Sutherland Reservoir has ice over much of the lake. Anglers are catching some walleye and channel cat. Live baits are working for both species.
Lake Maloney anglers are finding a few walleye under the ice. Most of the angling activity is off of South Beach, but a few anglers have tested the fishing west and a bit north of the outlet boat ramp. Live bait is generally what these anglers are using.
Birdwood Lake is producing some trout. Most of these fish are being caught on PowerBait.
The Interstate lake at Hershey has been providing some bluegill and northern pike action. Most of the pike have been found outside the weed line at the western end of the lake.
