Rick’s Picks, Feb. 24

We have an interesting juxtaposition right now in our weather patterns. If we stay on our current warming trend and are not frequented by another polar vortex, we could see a difference in the spring migration of many birds and an “upset” in local fishing.
I had a couple questions regarding the return of the sandhill cranes to Nebraska. I believe our winter storm patterns, particularly the weather north of us, may cause the crane migration to stall where they are in more southern latitudes.
We are getting into that time of year when you need to keep an eye on the sky and listen for the return of sandhill cranes. These great birds could literally show up any day now. Cranes are my official sign of spring — I don’t care what Punxsutawney Phil says!
This is truly a world-class wildlife event. There are only two other places on earth where the bulk of one species come together and passes through such a limited geographical area. One is the migration of wildebeests on the Serengeti Plain in Africa and the second is the migration of caribou in the taiga forest of Canada.
Some 600,000 sandhill cranes will pass through Nebraska in the next few weeks. About 150,000 to 160,000 will settle into the region, mainly between North Platte and Hershey. It is an easy drive west of town to see and hear this wonder of nature. Don’t forget to bring binoculars and your camera.
Weather can impact the snow goose population as well. If we get more snow, these birds may retreat southward until things clear up as well. That would cause area hunting to slow down.
Trout are active in the Nebraska Public Power District canal from Keystone to Paxton. PowerBait seems to be the best bait to offer. A few trout have been caught in the North Platte River below Lake Ogallala. KastMaster lures have taken the most trout the past couple of days.
Ice on area lakes has been good recently. Anglers at Lake Maloney and Sutherland Reservoir have has some success. Merritt Reservoir and Refuge lakes reports have been positive.
Keep in mind that flowing water under the ice — like you find in Maloney, Sutherland and Merritt — can weaken the ice from underneath. Test often and be careful.
Mark your calendars for the Hastings Gun Show. It will be March 21 and 22 at the Adams County Fairgrounds, 947 South Baltimore, Hastings. Doors will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $5 per day. Children age 12 and younger are free. The event is sponsored by the Four Rivers Sportsman’s Club. For more information call Jim Price 402-462-0103 or 402-845-2009 or email at huskersjp@yahoo.com.