Rick’s Picks, Feb. 24

We have an interesting juxtaposition right now in our weather patterns. If we stay on our current warming trend and are not frequented by another polar vortex, we could see a difference in the spring migration of many birds and an “upset” in local fishing.

I had a couple questions regarding the return of the sandhill cranes to Nebraska. I believe our winter storm patterns, particularly the weather north of us, may cause the crane migration to stall where they are in more southern latitudes.

We are getting into that time of year when you need to keep an eye on the sky and listen for the return of sandhill cranes. These great birds could literally show up any day now. Cranes are my official sign of spring — I don’t care what Punxsutawney Phil says!

This is truly a world-class wildlife event. There are only two other places on earth where the bulk of one species come together and passes through such a limited geographical area. One is the migration of wildebeests on the Serengeti Plain in Africa and the second is the migration of caribou in the taiga forest of Canada.