Rick’s Picks, Feb. 5

Temperature makes a big difference in fishing. We are still dealing with rain and cold fronts in the region. Each species of fish has a favored temperature for certain activities and anglers can capitalize on this fact, if they know what to look for.

If you have a temperature gauge on your boat or in your tackle box, here is a quick reference guide for some of the more common species in Nebraska. Carry this bit of information with you. All temperatures listed are in degrees Fahrenheit.

Walleye spawn when the temperature is around 42 to 52 degrees. They are more active when temps are 55 to 75 degrees and their peak feeding happens in water that is 67 degrees.

Largemouth bass are active in 60 to 76 degree water. They spawn at 62 to 65 degrees and are feeding the heaviest when the water is 73 degrees.

Smallmouth bass like a bit colder water. They are active in water that is 60 to 73 degrees. They spawn at 61 to 65 degrees and feed most aggressively when the water is 68 degrees.

Crappies, another springtime favorite for Nebraska anglers, are generally active in 65 to 75 degree water. Their spawning takes place in 55 to 65 degree water and they are most active when the water temp is 71 degrees.