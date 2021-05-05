Rick’s Picks, Feb. 5

Temperature makes a big difference in fishing. We are still dealing with rain and cold fronts in the region. Each species of fish has a favored temperature for certain activities and anglers can capitalize on this fact, if they know what to look for.
If you have a temperature gauge on your boat or in your tackle box, here is a quick reference guide for some of the more common species in Nebraska. Carry this bit of information with you. All temperatures listed are in degrees Fahrenheit.
Walleye spawn when the temperature is around 42 to 52 degrees. They are more active when temps are 55 to 75 degrees and their peak feeding happens in water that is 67 degrees.
Largemouth bass are active in 60 to 76 degree water. They spawn at 62 to 65 degrees and are feeding the heaviest when the water is 73 degrees.
Smallmouth bass like a bit colder water. They are active in water that is 60 to 73 degrees. They spawn at 61 to 65 degrees and feed most aggressively when the water is 68 degrees.
Crappies, another springtime favorite for Nebraska anglers, are generally active in 65 to 75 degree water. Their spawning takes place in 55 to 65 degree water and they are most active when the water temp is 71 degrees.
Bluegill, the best species for a kid or beginner to go after, is active from 64 to 80 degrees. They spawn at 67 to 70 degrees. Bluegills are very active in water that is 69 to 70 degrees.
Channel catfish are hardy fish. They are active in 60 to 80 degree water. Their preferred spawn temperature is 75 to 78 degrees. Channel catfish actively feed whenever they are moving. You can catch them in colder water, but when the water is 60 to 80 degrees be ready to set the hook.
In the Tri-county Canal system, you can catch walleyes and saugers below checks on the canal. Fish the slowest water you can find and bounce a Lindy rig baited with small minnows or nightcrawlers along the bottom I have is a good tactic. I have a report of a few bigger crappies being caught at Gallagher Canyon, but just a few.
Lake Maloney activity has been hot and cold at the inlet. Lots of fish are being caught at times. A few walleye are biting in the main lake by slow trolling in six to eight feet of water. There has been some evening activity around the outlet at dusk.
At Sutherland Reservoir anglers are taking a few fish at the inlet. One bright spot at Sutherland is the catfishing in the cooling pond and along Hershey beach. Cut shad seems to be the best bait for the catfish.
Trout are keeping anglers interested at Lake Ogallala and in the Nebraska Public Power District canal below the diversion.
Big Mac anglers are using lead-core line to go deep with crankbaits…like 80 to 100 feet! Some nice walleye are being caught.