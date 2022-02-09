Rick’s Picks, Feb. 9

Well, it is time to give up on ice fishing! I don’t believe there is any safe ice in the valley after the temperatures we’ve had recently. I see a lot of open water as I tour the region. And with the rain we got last night, that water will pool on top of what ice is left and find a way to percolate down and further weaken the ice. Play it safe.

Now one good thing related to fishing and “ice out” is that this is the perfect time to fish for catfish. Catfish are a much underutilized resource in the region, but you won’t catch a better tasting catfish any other time of the year than right now coming out of the cold water. The meat is white and very firm. It is my favorite time of the year to fish for this species. Give it a try.

Do not put your shotguns away yet! The Light Goose Conservation Order begins today and will run until April 5 in our area. Snow geese have gotten a bad rap for not tasting that good. Well, you are what you eat, and the birds we see coming south in the fall have been eating lichen, sedges and moss all during their breeding season. I think they do have a “musty” taste to them in the fall.