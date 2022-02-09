Rick’s Picks, Feb. 9

Well, it is time to give up on ice fishing! I don’t believe there is any safe ice in the valley after the temperatures we’ve had recently. I see a lot of open water as I tour the region. And with the rain we got last night, that water will pool on top of what ice is left and find a way to percolate down and further weaken the ice. Play it safe.
Now one good thing related to fishing and “ice out” is that this is the perfect time to fish for catfish. Catfish are a much underutilized resource in the region, but you won’t catch a better tasting catfish any other time of the year than right now coming out of the cold water. The meat is white and very firm. It is my favorite time of the year to fish for this species. Give it a try.
Do not put your shotguns away yet! The Light Goose Conservation Order begins today and will run until April 5 in our area. Snow geese have gotten a bad rap for not tasting that good. Well, you are what you eat, and the birds we see coming south in the fall have been eating lichen, sedges and moss all during their breeding season. I think they do have a “musty” taste to them in the fall.
However, snow geese that will be passing through soon have spent the winter in the south and have been feeding on waste grains from last fall’s harvest. Rice, corn and soybean is pretty good feed. It is just like finishing cattle in a feed yard and feeding them grain. The taste is quite different now for snow geese headed back north. You might want to give snow goose hunting a try this spring.
Keep an eye on the sky and listen for another returning bird. Sandhill cranes could be showing up any day now. It is that time of year and these great birds could literally show up any day now.
Weather is the variable that controls the cranes. They somehow sense if there is severe weather in front of them. If that is the case, the cranes stay put and will not move northward.
Viewing these birds is truly a world-class wildlife event. Only one other place on earth does the bulk of one species come together and passes through such a limited geographical area. Only the migration of wildebeests on the Serengeti Plain in Africa can rival the journey of the cranes.
Some 600,000 Sandhill cranes will pass through Nebraska in the next few weeks. About 150,000 or so will settle into the region, mainly between North Platte and Hershey. It is an easy drive west of town to see and hear this wonder of nature. Don’t forget to bring binoculars and your camera.
Enjoy your time in the outdoors this weekend.