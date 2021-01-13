Rick’s Picks, Jan. 13

Winter is taking another reprieve and that slows the migration of waterfowl and the production of any new ice. With temperatures in the 50s, maybe it is time to consider fishing — open water fishing.

Speaking of fishing, trout anglers have been doing well at the lower end of Lake Ogallala. Around the gates to the Nebraska Public Power District Canal and in the canal itself has been producing trout this week. Power Bait seems to be the best thing to offer.

Big Mac fishing activity is minimal — not many anglers out on the water, but I bet there will be some this weekend. I’d work the northern shorelines if I were on the water.

Sutherland Reservoir fishing activity has been on the slow side as well. A few walleye have been taken in the inlet. Live bait is doing the best. Most of the action on the lake is toward waterfowl hunting.

Fishing at Lake Maloney has been limited to the inlet and has been slow. A few walleye and occasional catfish have been caught on live baits. That may change by the weekend if warmer temperatures melts the ice and opens up the lake.