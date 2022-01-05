Rick’s Picks, Jan. 5

Bundle up, folks! It is cold outside. Mother Nature is letting us know that she still has a bunch of winter to offer.
This kind of weather kind of sneaks up on us and it takes a while to get back into good habits of dealing with cold weather. Wind chill can be a big issue with the temperatures we are experiencing. At minus-10 degrees, which we had here, and only a 5 mph wind, it feels like minus-22 degrees. With the 30 mph winds that have been forecast, that same minus-10 temperature feels like minus-40 degrees. Frost bite and freezing of the skin is a real possibility, even with very short exposure times!
One frostbite hazard you rarely hear discussed is how fast you can get frostbit when you spill something like gasoline on your hands. Have you ever splashed a little bit of gas on your hands when filling up your tank? Gasoline evaporates from your skins quickly and literally pulls heat and moisture from your skin. Most of us have experienced the cooling effect of a little gasoline getting on our skin in more normal temperatures, so image that sensation a hundred times over. If you do this with the temperatures we are having now you could suffer some frostbite before you can get back into your vehicle.
The Nation Weather Service here in North Platte has issued wind chill warnings for our area. Check it out for yourself at weather.gov/lbf.
Dressing to be outside is important as well. You can get to and from your vehicle from your home or across a parking lot with a single layer of clothing, but if you have to be outside in this weather, layers of clothing is what it takes to keep warm. Think about what you would need to be wearing if you had a flat tire and had to walk a mile. Just be careful outside.
Safe ice
This weather has also formed ice on most bodies of water in the region. Believe it or not, we haven’t had enough cold weather long enough to get a really good layer of ice on lakes and ponds. Depending on which source of information you look at, three to four inches of ice is generally considered the minimum for “safe” ice. Let me make an important point here: There is no such thing and 100% safe ice. Three inches of clear solid ice may hold your weight, but three inches of the cloudy gray ice we often have around here may not hold you up. The gray color is due to trapped air bubbles. The fact that air bubbles are present should tell you that the ice is not “solid” but is filled with thousands of air pockets. These air pockets keep the water molecules from bonding together and make weaker ice. Be careful on the ice.
Archery note
Archers may be aware of this, but Easton, the longest standing archery company in the United States will proudly celebrate its 100th anniversary soon. Easton was founded on the family name, and today is still a family-owned company focused on its legacy and the future of archery.
Founded in 1922 by Doug Easton, who began crafting his own bows and making arrows out of cedar and pine. By the time he was 17, his craftsmanship was renowned in target archery, and his arrows were regarded as the finest in the country. In 1929, Doug moved to Los Angeles, opening Easton Archery Shop, where he would hit the sport full force with a host of wood-arrow innovations like the first screw-in point system that would become the world standard. In 1949, Easton produced the world’s first aluminum arrow, the 24SRT-X. Archery would never be the same. Congratulations to Easton and long live archery as a sport!
Quick reminder
Check you hunting and fishing permits. Do you have 2022 permits? You need to have the current year to be legal. If you plan to go onto Nebraska Game and Parks properties, you will need a new park entry permit as well.
Have a great weekend outdoors!