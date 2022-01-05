Rick’s Picks, Jan. 5

Dressing to be outside is important as well. You can get to and from your vehicle from your home or across a parking lot with a single layer of clothing, but if you have to be outside in this weather, layers of clothing is what it takes to keep warm. Think about what you would need to be wearing if you had a flat tire and had to walk a mile. Just be careful outside.

This weather has also formed ice on most bodies of water in the region. Believe it or not, we haven’t had enough cold weather long enough to get a really good layer of ice on lakes and ponds. Depending on which source of information you look at, three to four inches of ice is generally considered the minimum for “safe” ice. Let me make an important point here: There is no such thing and 100% safe ice. Three inches of clear solid ice may hold your weight, but three inches of the cloudy gray ice we often have around here may not hold you up. The gray color is due to trapped air bubbles. The fact that air bubbles are present should tell you that the ice is not “solid” but is filled with thousands of air pockets. These air pockets keep the water molecules from bonding together and make weaker ice. Be careful on the ice.