Rick’s Picks, July 28

Have you looked at the calendar? We are rapidly running out of summer. I understand that some kids will be going back to school in about two weeks. If you haven’t taken a kid fishing yet this summer, it is time to make that happen!

Our interstate lakes have lots of sunfish and small bass action on lures and live bait. The Hershey Interstate Lake and Iron Horse Lake have been providing a lot of sunfish action. Both places are great “kid fishing” spots right now.

Another thing to keep in mind is that dove season will open in a little over a month. It is time to get out and do some scouting and get your shotgun out for a little practice.

Fishing around the region:

Lake Maloney walleye, wiper and white bass action at the inlet has been slow this week. Anglers are finding most of the walleye out in the main body of the lake. Walleye seem to be biting best just about the time the yard lights start coming on around the lake. Drifting minnows, night crawlers and leeches along the bottom is the best way to catch fish at Maloney right now. Catfish are biting on cut baits and chicken liver in deeper waters of the main lake and in some of the western bays.