Rick’s Picks, July 28

Have you looked at the calendar? We are rapidly running out of summer. I understand that some kids will be going back to school in about two weeks. If you haven’t taken a kid fishing yet this summer, it is time to make that happen!
Our interstate lakes have lots of sunfish and small bass action on lures and live bait. The Hershey Interstate Lake and Iron Horse Lake have been providing a lot of sunfish action. Both places are great “kid fishing” spots right now.
Another thing to keep in mind is that dove season will open in a little over a month. It is time to get out and do some scouting and get your shotgun out for a little practice.
Fishing around the region:
Lake Maloney walleye, wiper and white bass action at the inlet has been slow this week. Anglers are finding most of the walleye out in the main body of the lake. Walleye seem to be biting best just about the time the yard lights start coming on around the lake. Drifting minnows, night crawlers and leeches along the bottom is the best way to catch fish at Maloney right now. Catfish are biting on cut baits and chicken liver in deeper waters of the main lake and in some of the western bays.
East of town in the Tri-County Canal has been providing some consistent walleye and sauger fishing. No trophies or wall hangers, but nice keeper fish. Most of these fish are being taken below the checks on live baits. Smallmouth bass fishing has picked up along the riprap that lines the banks of the canal. Catfishing has been good in slower sections of the canal.
Sutherland Reservoir anglers report that inlet fishing has been slow. Walleye anglers have gone nocturnal. Some nice walleye are being caught around the Bubble. Catfishing is still good along the southern shorelines and in the lower end of the cooling pond.
Lake McConaughy’s water level has been holding relatively steady at about 65-pecent full. The upper end of Big Mac has been a better place to fish this week. Nighttime anglers are catching walleye in 5 to 7 feet of water along the northern shorelines from Sandy Creek to Omaha Beach and the Eagle Canyon area. Live baits seem to be working better than lures. Doll flies have been doing well in/around vegetation and standing timber. Catfishing is still good in the upper regions of the lake, too. Evening catfishing with cut baits has been very good recently in 10-15 feet of water.
Trout fishing at Lake Ogallala all depends on where you are standing. Around the main body of the lake action has been very slow. At the lower end of the lake and in the Nebraska Public Power District canal, trout fishing is better. Power Bait is the best bait to use lake right now. Below Lake Ogallala, in the North Platte River, anglers are catching some trout on Power Bait and small spinnerbaits.
Enjoy you time outside this weekend. Temperatures should be cooler so get out and enjoy yourself.
— Rick Windham