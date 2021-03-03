Rick’s Picks, March 3

Warmer temperatures have returned this week and most of the outdoor enthusiasts I know are relishing that! Warmer, spring-like temperatures have set the stage for several things out here on the prairie:
» Ice becoming unstable on area waters — I’m already seeing gray ice on lakes in the area. That is a sign of weaker ice. I’m guessing we will be seeing open water by this weekend.
» Return of the sandhill cranes — I heard my first crane calls on Wednesday. I don’t care what Punxsutawney Phil says, the return of the sandhill cranes is the sure sign if spring for me. The birds I heard are the advanced scouts for the rest of the cranes to follow. By now, an estimated 30,000 to 35,000 cranes are in Nebraska. The main concentration at the moment is in the Grand Island/Doniphan area. I’m guessing a lot more will be here by the weekend. Up to 600,000 sandhill cranes will pass through Nebraska in the next few weeks. An estimated 150,000 to 160,000 of those birds will settle into the region, mainly between North Platte and Hershey. It is an easy drive west of town to see and hear this wonder of nature. I’ll have more about the cranes in my Sunday column.
» Where ever open water appears on lakes and ponds, fishing will begin picking up again around the region. Toss small spinners and jigs along the edge of the ice.
Warm weather will make the tom turkeys beginning their spring courting activities. I have seen a couple of toms strutting already. Winter flocks are breaking up and the toms will become very active. Time to get out and scout for your spring turkey hunt.
Now for some fishing news from around the region:
Some trout are being caught along the western shoreline of Lake Ogallala and in the Nebraska Public Power District canal below the diversion. Salmon eggs and Power Bait are catching most of the trout. Anglers are also catching some trout below the Lake Ogallala dam in the North Platte River. Spinners and crankbaits are catching some nice trout.
Sutherland Reservoir anglers tell me that walleye activity may be picking up at the inlet. Small spinners and bouncing a minnow along the bottom may be the best tactics at this time. Fishing is very slow but they are there.
The same thing is happening at the Lake Maloney inlet. Walleye are moving up in the inlet now. Fishing is slow, but enough walleye are being caught to keep it interesting. Most of the walleye are small, under the 15-inch limit, but a few “keepers” are being taken home.
Ice is coming off the Tri-County Canal in places and that has opened up the opportunity to catch some walleye and sauger below the checks. Drifting a nightcrawler along the bottom on a Lindy rig is a great tactic to catch these fish.
Enjoy your time in the outdoors.
— Rick Windham