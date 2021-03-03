Rick’s Picks, March 3

» Return of the sandhill cranes — I heard my first crane calls on Wednesday. I don’t care what Punxsutawney Phil says, the return of the sandhill cranes is the sure sign if spring for me. The birds I heard are the advanced scouts for the rest of the cranes to follow. By now, an estimated 30,000 to 35,000 cranes are in Nebraska. The main concentration at the moment is in the Grand Island/Doniphan area. I’m guessing a lot more will be here by the weekend. Up to 600,000 sandhill cranes will pass through Nebraska in the next few weeks. An estimated 150,000 to 160,000 of those birds will settle into the region, mainly between North Platte and Hershey. It is an easy drive west of town to see and hear this wonder of nature. I’ll have more about the cranes in my Sunday column.