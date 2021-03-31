Rick’s Picks, March 31

Happy April Fools Day. I hope no one tricks you today. Can you believe that March is already done? Spring fishing is getting better and hunting seasons are upon us — it is a good time to be in Nebraska!
We still have changing weather patterns, but that is a sign that spring is here. Fishing around the region is slowly picking up, albeit in an off-and-on pattern. It will get better. As I mentioned last week, you can still catch fish when the weather patterns change and the fishing slows. The best tactic to remember is to fish slow and small.
Lake Maloney anglers are finding walleye holding on the flats in 12 to 15 feet of water. Lindy rigs tipped with small minnows or nightcrawlers are working. Slow drifting or just anchoring and casting with a very slow retrieve may be the best tactic for these fish.
Inlet fishing success is sporadic for walleye. Small spinner baits and jigs are good lure to try. A few anglers are casting and drifting minnows under a slip bobber rig with some success. This is another technique to try.
The Tri-County Canal System has a few walleye biting below the checks in the slack water and eddies. More sauger is showing up and that’s great. Rig your live baits to bounce along the bottom to catch more fish.
The walleye bite is picking up at Sutherland Reservoir inlet. Walleye anglers are finding fish around “the bubbles” and drifting the flats along the golf course. Live baits seem to be working best.
Lake Ogallala is offering up trout. Salmon eggs and Power Bait seems to be the best baits in the lake. Salmon eggs are catching some bigger trout in the canal. The Nebraska Public Power District canal just below Lake Ogallala has produced some nice trout recently.
There are a few trout to be found in the North Platte River below the dam. A few more tiger trout are showing up here. Listen in to the “Outdoor Connection” radio show on KODY at 8:30 a.m. Friday and learn more about these species of trout. Daryl Bauer, with the Nebraska Game and Parks fisheries group will be my guest and talk about tiger trout.
Anglers at Lake McConaughy are trolling the dam and fishing the flats in the northern bays. These are traditional walleye haunts. They are catching fish, mostly smaller males, but I’ve had reports of a few nice size females being taken recently. I love eating walleye as much as the next guy, but I strongly recommend catch-and-release during the spawn. A female walleye carries thousands of eggs and heavy fishing pressure on these fish and removing them can damage a fishery.
Nebraska’s spring archery turkey season is in full swing. Archers are telling me they are seeing lots of birds. Shotgunners need to be getting their gear ready to go. The Youth Shotgun Season begins April 10 and the regular shotgun season starts April 17.
Kearney Gun Show
If you think you will need a break from all your hunting and fishing, the 20th Annual Kearney Gun Show will be April 17 to 18 at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds Expo Center. Doors are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Over 400 tables are scheduled to be there for this event. Admission is $5. Call Brent Johnson at 308-440-8177 for more information.
Enjoy your time in the outdoors this weekend.