Rick’s Picks, March 31

Happy April Fools Day. I hope no one tricks you today. Can you believe that March is already done? Spring fishing is getting better and hunting seasons are upon us — it is a good time to be in Nebraska!

We still have changing weather patterns, but that is a sign that spring is here. Fishing around the region is slowly picking up, albeit in an off-and-on pattern. It will get better. As I mentioned last week, you can still catch fish when the weather patterns change and the fishing slows. The best tactic to remember is to fish slow and small.

Lake Maloney anglers are finding walleye holding on the flats in 12 to 15 feet of water. Lindy rigs tipped with small minnows or nightcrawlers are working. Slow drifting or just anchoring and casting with a very slow retrieve may be the best tactic for these fish.

Inlet fishing success is sporadic for walleye. Small spinner baits and jigs are good lure to try. A few anglers are casting and drifting minnows under a slip bobber rig with some success. This is another technique to try.

The Tri-County Canal System has a few walleye biting below the checks in the slack water and eddies. More sauger is showing up and that’s great. Rig your live baits to bounce along the bottom to catch more fish.