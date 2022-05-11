Rick’s Picks, May 11

Well, we have leveled out with our weather patterns, back to more spring-like temperatures, and that will improve the fishing prospects in the region. The forecast is for sunny days and warmer temperatures through the weekend. Get out there and take advantage of it.

Waters in the region have been warming up slightly with the sunshine. Warmer water means the metabolism if the fish will increase, and that means they will begin to feed more.

Lake Maloney has had some good fishing in the inlet this week and a few surprises. White bass, walleye and smallmouth bass have been the main species providing the action. Live baits are doing the best for the white bass and walleye, and spinners along the shoreline rocks is what the smallmouth are after.

Sutherland Reservoir action is fair. A few walleye are being taken in the inlet. Small crankbaits, night crawlers and minnows are probably the best baits to offer at this time. The same baits are working around “the bubble” in the main lake and on the flats near the golf course. Anglers getting the most action are catching catfish off of Hershey Beach with cut baits.

Lake Ogallala and the North Platte River below the lake are good spots to catch some trout. Power Bait and salmon eggs seem to be working best in Lake Ogallala and in the canal from Keystone to the confluence of the canals south of Paxton.

Lures like Kastmasters, Bomber Lures, Dare Devles and doll flies are working well in the North Platte River. Flashy chrome and gold lures are catching most of the trout. One angler I talked to had a good day with his Fire Tiger colored Daredevle in the river. Olive and dull green doll flies are doing well when fished with a little finesse around rock weirs.

At Big Mac, the action has tapered off a bit. A few walleye are still being taken near the dam, but more walleye are being caught by trolling crankbaits in 20 to 30 feet of water out from Martin and No Name bays. Further up the lake, channel catfish are providing some action using cut baits.

Turkey season is still underway until the end of the month. This is the time of the season that I generally take only one decoy with me, usually a hen decoy but sometimes a jake.

The breeding toms have made their rounds by now, and they are looking for a few more hens that escaped their attention earlier in the season.

Bred hens are on their nests early in the morning and most of the day. I will get out in the timber later in the day, mid-morning, and hunt until dark. I will try and set up my single hen decoy along a route that leads back to the roosts. This has been a successful tactic for me over the years.

Enjoy your outdoors this weekend.