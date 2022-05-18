Rick’s Picks, May 18

Saturday is free fishing and park entry day in Nebraska for 2022. Enjoy a day of fishing and check out some of the state park facilities we have in the region.

Free fishing and park entry day is an annual event designed to allow anyone to explore outdoor opportunities at any Nebraska state park, state recreation area or state historical park. All fishing regulations must be observed and any costs associated with overnight camping, lodging or any other user fees will still apply at state park areas.

Warmer temperatures this week has turned on the fishing ... but the cool down we expect for the weekend may slow the fishing a bit. On Lake McConaughy, anglers are finding walleye in schools out from Arthur Bay in 15 to 20 feet of water. Trolling medium sized crankbaits has been a productive tactic. Some more walleye have been found as far up the lake as the Otter Creek area. Good luck! Catfishing is becoming more active further up the lake.

Lake Ogallala and in the Nebraska Public Power District canal below the diversion are about the same as last week. Power Bait and salmon eggs are catching most of the trout. Some bigger trout have been caught in the North Platte River, below Lake Ogallala. Small spinners and lures like Kastmasters seem to be the best right now. Doll flies are a good bet for flyfishing anglers.

Sutherland Reservoir action at the inlet picked up a bit this week. The main lake has been better this week. A few walleyes are being caught near the bubbles. Channel catfish are an active fish species in the cooling pond and at Hershey Beach. Cut shad and shrimp are good baits.

Lake Maloney has seen some increase in inlet fishing activity. Walleye, white bass and smallmouth bass are providing most of the action. Jigs and small spinners are working. Nightcrawlers and minnows used as bottom baits are catching some wiper, drum and catfish. Some nice walleyes have been biting on the main lake on jigs slow trolled over the flats.

Red Willow Reservoir has seen some crappie action this week. Most of the crappie are being taken in the arms of the lake, up in the trees, in 5 to 10 feet of water. Minnows and slip bobbers are a good technique right now. Small doll flies with a slow drop rate are catching a lot of fish too. There has also been some good smallmouth bass action along the drop-offs on the southern shoreline.

Nebraska’s spring turkey season is ongoing. The warmer/sunny weather has toms strutting, but your tactics need to change because the breeding season is wrapping up. Put away your gobbler decoys and put out a few hens and a jake. Call a little less, too. The season runs until May 31 so there is still time to get in a hunt or two.

Enjoy your time outdoors and have fun.