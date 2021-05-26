Rick’s Picks, May 26

Our current weather pattern with the off-and-on rains has cooled the surface temperatures of area waters and that has impacted fishing. Let’s take a look at what is happening around the region.

Lake Maloney has had some sporadic fishing action at the inlet this week. White bass, walleye and catfish are the main species being caught. Live baits are doing the best for the white bass and walleye. Cut baits and chicken liver are catching the majority of the catfish. Out on the main lake, walleye are being caught on the flats east of Scout and Duck islands. Another hot spot for walleye has been the shallow saddle between Scout and Goose islands. Jigs tipped with live baits are catching lots of big walleye. A few wipers can be sometimes found around the outlet in the evenings. The best fishing seems to be at the end of a sunny day.

Sutherland Reservoir action is still slow at the inlet with a few smaller walleye are being caught. Small crankbaits, night crawlers and minnows are probably the best baits to offer at this time. Out by the bubble, anglers are finding a few walleye and drifting on the flats near the golf course with night crawlers and minnows. If you want catfish, try using cut baits off or the Hershey Beach area.