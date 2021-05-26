Rick’s Picks, May 26

Our current weather pattern with the off-and-on rains has cooled the surface temperatures of area waters and that has impacted fishing. Let’s take a look at what is happening around the region.
Lake Maloney has had some sporadic fishing action at the inlet this week. White bass, walleye and catfish are the main species being caught. Live baits are doing the best for the white bass and walleye. Cut baits and chicken liver are catching the majority of the catfish. Out on the main lake, walleye are being caught on the flats east of Scout and Duck islands. Another hot spot for walleye has been the shallow saddle between Scout and Goose islands. Jigs tipped with live baits are catching lots of big walleye. A few wipers can be sometimes found around the outlet in the evenings. The best fishing seems to be at the end of a sunny day.
Sutherland Reservoir action is still slow at the inlet with a few smaller walleye are being caught. Small crankbaits, night crawlers and minnows are probably the best baits to offer at this time. Out by the bubble, anglers are finding a few walleye and drifting on the flats near the golf course with night crawlers and minnows. If you want catfish, try using cut baits off or the Hershey Beach area.
The Nebraska Public Power District canal may be the best spot to catch some trout this weekend. Power Bait and salmon eggs may be the best baits. Some nice trout are being taken in the canal from Keystone to the confluence of the Keystone and Korty canals south of Paxton. I am hearing some talk of more water being released from Lake McConaughy in the near future. This water is known as ‘Environmental Account’ water and is used to maintain minimum flows for wildlife, or to scour the river of unwanted vegetation. You can imagine how much water this would take. When that happens it will impact the fishing in Lake Ogallala and in the North Platte River. Keep an eye on the river.
Big Mac is running about 75% of full. Anglers have found some walleye action out in the main lake by deep trolling. There has been some walleye and wiper action just outside of Martin Bay, but it has been very sporadic. About this time of year I begin looking for walleye in the trees on the north side of the lake. Channel catfish are providing some action in the Otter Creek area on cut baits.
Red Willow Reservoir has seen some crappie action this week. Most of the crappie are being taken in the northern arms of the lake in 10 to 15 feet of water. Minnows and slip bobbers are a good technique right now. Small doll flies with a slow drop rate are catching a lot of fish too. There has also been some smallmouth bass action along the drop-offs on the southern shoreline.
Up at Merritt Reservoir, largemouth bass fishing seems to be picking up. Water temperatures are cool, but rising, and that generally triggers a better bite. Look for these fish in 12 to 15 foot of water earlier in the day and 3 to 5 feet of water in the afternoons along northern shorelines. A few walleye are being found near structure in deeper water. The main lake and the Snake River arm are good places to look for walleye. Minnows and leeches are good live baits to offer. Catfishing in the Snake River arm is still a bit slow.
According to the solunar tables for fishing this weekend, peak times will be around 3:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Minor fishing periods will be around 8am in the morning.