Rick’s Picks, May 26

Let’s see — since the last report we have had some rain and some cooler days, and a few warm days. Several warm days in a row can make a difference! Fishing is improving around the region.

We have a long weekend coming up. Memorial Day is traditionally a big boating weekend in Nebraska. If you haven’t had your boat out yet, take some time to check everything out and make sure your boat is ready to run before going to the lake. It is much easier to work on electrical issues, fuel problems or your outboard motor in your driveway than on a boat ramp and block other boaters from getting out on the water. Think ahead and be considerate.

Lake Maloney’s inlet action is improving. White bass and walleye have been caught using live baits. Out on the main lake, slow trolling Lindy rigs with nightcrawlers has been catching walleye. A few anglers are jigging minnows and finding walleye on the flats between Scout and Goose islands. Cut baits and chicken liver are catching some catfish near Kansas Point and in the western bays of the lake.

Sutherland Reservoir action is picking up. Some smaller walleye are being taken in the inlet but an occasional 4 to 5 pounder has created some excitement. Small crankbaits, night crawlers and minnows are catching most of these fish. Anglers are finding bigger walleye near the “bubble.” There were five boats hovering around the bubble when I was there earlier this week. That tells me fishing is getting better. Drifting on the flats near the golf course with night crawlers and minnows has been productive for more walleye. The Hershey Beach area is providing some catfishing action on cut baits.

Lake Ogallala and the North Platte River below the lake are producing some decent trout catches. Power Bait and salmon eggs may be the best baits in the lake and the Nebraska Public Power Distrct canal. Flashy spoons are good lures to use in the river, below the rock weirs.

Big Mac anglers are reporting some walleye and wiper action around the mouth of Martin Bay. Other walleyes are being caught further up in the main body of the lake, often mid-lake, using crankbaits running at 15-25 feet. Channel catfish are beginning to provide the most consistent action on McConaughy in the Sand Creek and Otter Creek areas on cut shad.

Closer to home, anglers are picking up some walleye and northern pike at the tailrace canal where it flows back into the South Platte River. A slip-bobber set up with live bait is the best way to keep from snagging on the rocks.

Remember that the spring turkey season closes May 31…that’s next Tuesday. If you still have a permit you haven’t filled, it is time to get busy.

Enjoy the outdoors and have a safe weekend. Keep in mind why we have this long weekend and who we are honoring. And to those who understand — Semper Fi!