Rick’s Picks, Nov. 11

Deer hunters are in the middle of their last-minute efforts getting everything ready for the firearms season. The Nebraska firearms deer season opens Saturday morning Nov. 14 and runs until sundown Nov. 22. I checked the moon phase calendar and it look likes peak movement and feeding times will be around mid-day this weekend. Good luck in all your deer hunting efforts.

If you plan on going to deer camp, something more remote than just a short drive from home, it pays to make a list. One regular hunting buddy will never hear the end of a story that happened a few years back. Our camp was several hours from any place we could buy ammo and guess what he forgot? The hunt was saved only because a couple of us in camp always carry a back-up rifle and ammo, and he was able to use one of these rifles to complete his hunt.

Telecheck

Did you hear that there will be no deer check-in stations for next week’s season? Because of COVID-19, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will not run check stations during the Nov. 14 to 22 firearm deer season. Safety is our top priority, and this decision allows hunters and check station workers to avoid close contact and maintain appropriate COVID-19 protocols.