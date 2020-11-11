Rick’s Picks, Nov. 11

Deer hunters are in the middle of their last-minute efforts getting everything ready for the firearms season. The Nebraska firearms deer season opens Saturday morning Nov. 14 and runs until sundown Nov. 22. I checked the moon phase calendar and it look likes peak movement and feeding times will be around mid-day this weekend. Good luck in all your deer hunting efforts.
If you plan on going to deer camp, something more remote than just a short drive from home, it pays to make a list. One regular hunting buddy will never hear the end of a story that happened a few years back. Our camp was several hours from any place we could buy ammo and guess what he forgot? The hunt was saved only because a couple of us in camp always carry a back-up rifle and ammo, and he was able to use one of these rifles to complete his hunt.
Telecheck
Did you hear that there will be no deer check-in stations for next week’s season? Because of COVID-19, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will not run check stations during the Nov. 14 to 22 firearm deer season. Safety is our top priority, and this decision allows hunters and check station workers to avoid close contact and maintain appropriate COVID-19 protocols.
All deer must be checked in electronically via the Telecheck system. The Telecheck process must be completed via your smart phone within 48 hours of the harvest or by 1pm on the day following the season.
If you have never used Telecheck before, check out the NGPC website. When you are logged into the system you will need to provide information on:
» Species of the animal.
» Your permit number and name confirmation.
» County where harvest was made.
» Whether the deer was harvested on private, public or Open Fields and Waters Program land, and the name of the area if on public land.
» Management unit.
» Date of harvest.
» Number of days hunted.
» Method of harvest (archery, firearm, etc.).
» Sex of the animal.
» Whether the animal was an adult or fawn.
» Whether the antlers, if present, have a spread of more or less than 11 inches between the main beams.
Once you’ve registered via Telecheck, you will receive a seal number that must be written on the canceled deer permit. Deer may not leave the state until registered. I’ve used the Telecheck system several times before with the muzzleloading and late anterless seasons. It is very easy to do! You can also complete Telecheck via phone by calling 844-279-4564, available 24 hours a day.
Mentor a new hunter
Ponder this: Young people make great hunting buddies for the Take ‘em Hunting Challenge. Youth permits are just $8, making it inexpensive to get out in the field and jumpstart a lifelong passion for hunting. Even an adult who is new to hunting needs a mentor. You can’t get the reduced price on a permit, but you can still learn about hunting and the enjoyment of the outdoors it can bring.
