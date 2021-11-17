Rick’s Picks, Nov. 17

I’m in deer camp so I didn’t have time this week to put together a fishing report.
As for deer hunting: The moon phase for the rest of the season and the peak feeding and movement periods predicted are significant for the rest of the season. Now is the time to be out there looking. Good luck in all your deer hunting efforts.
No big push of new waterfowl in the region, but a lot of new birds are in the area. Hunters on the rivers and at Sutherland Reservoir are having limited success.
If you have taken some game already, here are some suggestions for how to get it ready for the table. Enjoy.
Venison kabobs
This is a very simple recipe and a great recipe to get kids involved in camp cooking. Cut up a venison roast into two inch cubes. Marinade the meat in a thick Italian dressing for at least two hours.
Cut up some of your favorite veggies and alternate the meat and veggie on a skewer. I like to use mild bell peppers and onions. I cut my veggies in big chunks to hold on the skewer better.
Place the skewers on a grill or over an open fire at a medium heat. Turn the kabobs two or three times and cook a total of about 10 minutes. Brush on more of your marinade as the kabobs grill. Serve this with rice or spaghetti and you’ll have a great meal for camp or a dinner at home.
Poor man’s
Duck a l’Orange
This is another recipe that is so easy, yet tastes so good. Your dinner guests will think you went to a lot of trouble to prepare the meal. Not so, this recipe definitely follows my philosophy of, “Quick, Simple, Easy and Good!”
Get yourself a crockpot and four ducks, teal would be my favorite for this recipe. Clean and dress the ducks. I prefer to skin the duck rather than pluck them.
Place the ducks in the crock pot, shoulders down. Fill the body cavities with chunks of pineapples and mandarin oranges. Add two large cans of frozen orange juice concentrate (16 ounce). Add one large bottle (12 ounces or more) of teriyaki sauce. If necessary, fill up the crockpot with enough water to cover the ducks.
Set the crockpot on high and cook for about six hours or until the meat falls off the bone. Pull the meat out of the crockpot and de-bone.
Pour two cups of quick cooking rice or spaghetti into the liquid left in the crockpot and allow to cook in accordance with the package directions. The rice or pasta will absorb all the flavors in the liquid, plus take on the orange color.
Drain the rice and place on a platter. Strain the liquid from the crockpot and store in another pot/pan. Place the meat on the bed of rice or pasta on the platter. I like to thicken the liquid with corn starch and drizzle over things before serving. Try this sometime and see how many requests for seconds you get.