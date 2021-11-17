Rick’s Picks, Nov. 17

Poor man’s

Duck a l’Orange

This is another recipe that is so easy, yet tastes so good. Your dinner guests will think you went to a lot of trouble to prepare the meal. Not so, this recipe definitely follows my philosophy of, “Quick, Simple, Easy and Good!”

Get yourself a crockpot and four ducks, teal would be my favorite for this recipe. Clean and dress the ducks. I prefer to skin the duck rather than pluck them.

Place the ducks in the crock pot, shoulders down. Fill the body cavities with chunks of pineapples and mandarin oranges. Add two large cans of frozen orange juice concentrate (16 ounce). Add one large bottle (12 ounces or more) of teriyaki sauce. If necessary, fill up the crockpot with enough water to cover the ducks.

Set the crockpot on high and cook for about six hours or until the meat falls off the bone. Pull the meat out of the crockpot and de-bone.

Pour two cups of quick cooking rice or spaghetti into the liquid left in the crockpot and allow to cook in accordance with the package directions. The rice or pasta will absorb all the flavors in the liquid, plus take on the orange color.

Drain the rice and place on a platter. Strain the liquid from the crockpot and store in another pot/pan. Place the meat on the bed of rice or pasta on the platter. I like to thicken the liquid with corn starch and drizzle over things before serving. Try this sometime and see how many requests for seconds you get.