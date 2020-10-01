Rick’s Picks, Oct. 1

Lake Maloney’s inlet activity is picking up. Wiper, walleye and white bass have been caught the last few days using live baits. Lindy type rigs may be the best technique to try. Drift fishing in the main lake has been good for walleye, too. Quite a few walleye are being caught on the flats, west of the outlet. Minnows and night crawlers bounced along the bottom are working well.

White bass and walleye activity at Sutherland Reservoir is picking up at the inlet. Live bait and small crankbaits are catching most of the fish. Walleye fishing in the main body of the lake is also getting better. Troll the flats and look for fish staging off the bubble. Catfish are moving in schools along the southern and eastern shorelines. Cutbaits and nightcrawlers are working well for channel catfish and the action can be fast.

If you are looking for trout fishing, Lake Ogallala and the North Platte River below the lake is what you have to work with now. Water in the NPPD canal is being lowered for a federally mandated inspection and maintenance period. Anglers will have to deal with it. Both the lake and the river have been producing trout this week. Powerbait is working well in the lake. Birdwood Lake is another option. The lake is supposed to get 2000 trout in the next week or so.