Rick’s Picks, Oct. 1

Cooler weather has stymied what is left of Nebraska’s dove hunting season. Most of the hunters I know feel that the local mourning and white-winged doves have moved south. Only the doves passing through from the north are providing any shooting. However, hunters are reporting fair success on Eurasian collared doves, which do not migrate and can be hunted in Nebraska year round.
The archery deer season is open; antelope archery and muzzleloading season is open; archery and firearm elk season is on; grouse season is underway; squirrel and rabbit seasons are open. Lots of hunting is available to those who want to get into the field. Fall turkey season, both archery and shotgun are open, and there are lots of turkeys out there. In fact, there are more turkeys in Nebraska now than there ever have been. No excuses.
Much of the fishing in the region appears to be shifting into its fall cycle. That means fish are beginning to feed more actively in preparation for the lean winter months. Fishing is slowly picking up across the region.
Very close to home, in the Tri-County Canal System, catfishing is getting better along the canal using cut baits from the diversion east of North Platte to Jeffery Lake. Smallmouth bass are more active in the riprap along the banks of the canal. Walleye and sauger fishing is picking up below the checks. Plum Creek Canyon, Midway Lake and Gallagher Canyon are reporting crappie action using minnows.
Lake Maloney’s inlet activity is picking up. Wiper, walleye and white bass have been caught the last few days using live baits. Lindy type rigs may be the best technique to try. Drift fishing in the main lake has been good for walleye, too. Quite a few walleye are being caught on the flats, west of the outlet. Minnows and night crawlers bounced along the bottom are working well.
White bass and walleye activity at Sutherland Reservoir is picking up at the inlet. Live bait and small crankbaits are catching most of the fish. Walleye fishing in the main body of the lake is also getting better. Troll the flats and look for fish staging off the bubble. Catfish are moving in schools along the southern and eastern shorelines. Cutbaits and nightcrawlers are working well for channel catfish and the action can be fast.
If you are looking for trout fishing, Lake Ogallala and the North Platte River below the lake is what you have to work with now. Water in the NPPD canal is being lowered for a federally mandated inspection and maintenance period. Anglers will have to deal with it. Both the lake and the river have been producing trout this week. Powerbait is working well in the lake. Birdwood Lake is another option. The lake is supposed to get 2000 trout in the next week or so.
Lake McConaughy’s water level is slowly dropping, which is normal for this time of year, and it is hovering around 63% of full. Walleye are hovering out in the mid-channel areas in 35 to 40 feet of water. Deep diving crankbaits and slab baits like Kastmasters are working. Crankbaits with red and brown colors seem to have the edge. If you want bass, go shallow. Both smallmouth on the southern shoreline and largemouth bass along the northern shore are being found in 2 to 5 feet of water Flashy spinners and shad-colored jigs have been productive.
The forecast for the weekend looks to be pleasant for both fishing or hunting, so get outside and enjoy the outdoors.
— Rick Windham
