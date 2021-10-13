Rick’s Picks, Oct. 13

OK ... let’s talk about fishing. Lower water levels in area reservoirs and low flows at their inlets has been causing anglers to change their tactics a bit, but there are fish to be caught.
Lake Maloney’s water level is slowly trending down. Very little water is coming into the lake at the inlet and is not expected to be flowing again until November. Fishing activity at the inlet is sporadic at best. A few walleye and white bass are being taken with live baits and slip bobber rigs at the inlet during the evening hours. I have no reports on any fishing in the main body of the lake, although there have been some boats out there this week. There has been some wiper activity happening in the evenings downstream of the outlet. Minnows and night crawlers seem to be the best baits for the wiper at this time.
Sutherland Reservoir inflows are negligible and nothing going out. White bass are the only fish that seem to be active right now at the inlet. There is an occasional walleye caught, but fishing is slow. Lake levels are stable, maybe dropping slightly. Walleye fishing in the main body of the lake and the area around the bubbles has slowed up. More walleye are being caught along the western shoreline. Catfish have been biting in the cooling pond. Cutbaits and night crawlers are working well for channel catfish.
Lake Ogallala anglers are catching a few trout, but fishing is slow. There is no flow into the canal. This is all part of the federally required inspection and maintenance I mentioned last week.
Big Mac’s water level is basically holding steady around the 50% full mark. Lots of beach is showing around the perimeter.
Walleye fishing in Big Mac is mostly happening in the upper half of the lake in 30 to 40 feet of water. Deep diving crankbaits and slab baits like Kastmasters seem to be the best tactic right now. Big lures, four to six inches in length and in firetiger, reds and blues are hot baits right now.
As more corn gets harvested, archers are taking more deer. Several archers tell me they are seeing lots of deer being pushed around by harvesting operations. There is plenty of time to still get out there and get your deer. The archery deer season in Nebraska runs until Dec. 31.
The fall turkey seasons (archery and shotgun) are underway. I am hearing a few success stories. There are lots of turkeys out there, so a good success rate is no surprise. There are more turkeys in Nebraska now than there ever has been in recorded history. This is also one of Nebraska’s longest hunting seasons and it runs until Jan. 31, 2022.
Have a great weekend and enjoy the outdoors!