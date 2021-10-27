Rick’s Picks, Oct. 28

Pheasant and quail season opens this weekend (Saturday). Maybe the best pheasant hunting in the state will be in the southwest region.

Lake McConaughy — Big Mac’s water level is about 58% of full right now. Look for walleye in Big Mac the mid-channel areas in 20 to 40 feet of water. Use deep with diving crankbaits and heavy slab baits to get down to the fish. Bass are chasing shad along northern shorelines. Look for smallmouth bass in 2 to 5 feet of water along southern shoreline points.

Lake Ogallala — Lake Ogallala is offering some trout fishing. Fishing the lower end of the lake is probably the best bet. The Nebraska Public Power District gates to the canal are still closed for a federally required maintenance inspection and will remain closed for a while yet. I’ve heard that there are some of the same supply chain problems plaguing this project as there are all over the country, specifically a shortage of concrete and a shortage of drivers. I will keep you posted.

Sutherland Reservoir — Inflows are a trickle at best. Lake levels are still about where they were last week. Walleye fishing in the main body of the lake has slowed down. Catfish are biting on cut baits and night crawlers in southern portions of the lake.