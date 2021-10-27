Rick’s Picks, Oct. 28

The fall fishing cycle is turning on. As I have mentioned before, fish instinctively know winter is coming so they are feeding more heavily to pack on some extra weight for the leaner times to come. An angler that knows this will catch more fish by changing tactics. Two fundamental formulas for success are:
» Use large lures.
» Use a little faster retrieve or trolling speed.
Fish want the maximum amount of nourishment they can get for the amount of energy they expend. That is why bigger baits are better this time of year. Competition for food is fierce under the water so a faster retrieve or trolling speed will often trigger a strike reflex in more fish and bigger fish generally win this battle.
Weather fronts moving across the region cause most of the problems with fishing and catching fish. We had another cold front with wind and some rain this week. Keep plugging — the fishing will level out into a more stable fall/winter pattern.
Deer hunters are beginning to seriously think about their season, scouting and rifles. Now is the time to get out in the field for some final scouting and some target practice.
Waterfowlers are ready. Several of the seasons are open. Check your Nebraska Game and Park’s “Waterfowling Guide” for specific information on dates and zones. I haven’t heard many success stories yet, but there are not many new birds are in the area yet.
Pheasant and quail season opens this weekend (Saturday). Maybe the best pheasant hunting in the state will be in the southwest region.
Lake McConaughy — Big Mac’s water level is about 58% of full right now. Look for walleye in Big Mac the mid-channel areas in 20 to 40 feet of water. Use deep with diving crankbaits and heavy slab baits to get down to the fish. Bass are chasing shad along northern shorelines. Look for smallmouth bass in 2 to 5 feet of water along southern shoreline points.
Lake Ogallala — Lake Ogallala is offering some trout fishing. Fishing the lower end of the lake is probably the best bet. The Nebraska Public Power District gates to the canal are still closed for a federally required maintenance inspection and will remain closed for a while yet. I’ve heard that there are some of the same supply chain problems plaguing this project as there are all over the country, specifically a shortage of concrete and a shortage of drivers. I will keep you posted.
Sutherland Reservoir — Inflows are a trickle at best. Lake levels are still about where they were last week. Walleye fishing in the main body of the lake has slowed down. Catfish are biting on cut baits and night crawlers in southern portions of the lake.
Lake Maloney — Very little water is flowing into the lake. Inlet activity is very sporadic. A few fish are still being caught. Lots of shad moving into the inlet area, you may find some wiper there. Some walleye are being caught on minnows and night crawlers using a Lindy rig. The lake level is down a couple feet and will be that way into November. Be careful if you take a boat out on the lake in the shallower water.