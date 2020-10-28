Rick’s Picks, Oct. 28

Just listening to the conversations of some of the hunters I’ve encountered this week; It is amazing what a skiff of snow will do for the mental attitude of deer hunters! Nebraska’s firearm deer season begins in a couple weeks and every deer hunter I have visited with from Tuesday on this week is seriously thinking about the firearm season.
Now is the time to be out there getting some scouting done. Get your rifles sighted in. Opening day will be here quickly. Peak feeding and movement times for the opening weekend are predicted to be between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Another movement/feeding period will be the last couple hours of light.
Remember that the fall turkey season is still going and will be running concurrently with the deer season. Plenty of turkeys out there. You have an opportunity to take two types of big game on one hunt. I just wish Nebraska offered a rifle hunting option for turkeys in the fall like many other states. Forcing a hunter to have both a rifle and a shotgun in their stand, and having to switch guns as the situation warrants, is a potential safety hazard.
Waterfowlers are ready to go. The cold and snow earlier this week made it feel more like duck and goose season, too. We have duck and dark goose season open in our area. This week’s cold front did bring a few new birds moving into the area. I have seen some ducks using Lake Maloney and Sutherland Reservoir for their evening roosts.
Anglers need to get their boats ready for winter. Cold weather does not necessarily stop fishing, but you do need to take a few steps to make sure you don’t let freezing temperatures damage your boat. As long as there is open water, there are anglers who will be out there chasing their favorite quarry.
Lake McConaughy’s water level is about 65% of full right now. Inflows are running about 1,250 cubic feet per second. Outflows are a bit over 870 cfs. Anglers willing to brave the cold report finding walleye over the old river channel areas in 25 to 35 feet of water. Some smallmouth bass action is being reported along the southern shorelines and southern rocky points near the dam — go shallow. Most smallmouths are being found in 3 to 5 feet of water and are chasing shad.
Lake Ogallala anglers are catching the 10 to 12 inch stocker trout that were put into the lake earlier this month. Power Bait is doing well and a few trout are being caught on nightcrawlers. Some trout are being caught in the North Platte River below the lake, generally on spinnerbaits. The best news from this area is that they are releasing water into the Nebraska Public Power District supply canal again. Currently about 400 cfs of water is going into the canal, but not much is happening in the way of fishing along the canal, yet.
Sutherland Reservoir has a little water trickling into the inlet of the reservoir. Anglers can see baitfish moving around the inlet but not much action from predator fish that tend to follow them. Action is slow. Lake levels are still about where they were last week. Walleye fishing in the main body of the lake is slow. The few walleye being caught are being taken near the bubble. Catfish are biting on cut baits and night crawlers in the cooling pond near the outfall structure. Anglers and waterfowlers are beginning to share the reservoir, so everyone needs to keep track of others on the water.
Very little water is flowing into Lake Maloney but it will be increasing. Inlet activity is very slow. I’ve seen a few shad working the inlet. There may be a few wiper following them. The lake level is down some but that will get back to normal as more water flows into the lake. Some of the best fishing action on Maloney is at the outlet at dusk. Minnows on a slip-bobber rig may be the best way to catch them.
Water levels are stable in the Tri-County Canal System. Catfish are biting cutbaits in the slack water. Smallmouth bass are still active in the riprap along the banks of the canal, but action has slowed down. The occasional walleye and sauger can be caught below the checks on live baits. If you can get a boat on the canal, duck hunting is an option.
Have a great weekend outdoors.
— Rick Windham
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!