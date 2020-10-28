Rick’s Picks, Oct. 28

Anglers need to get their boats ready for winter. Cold weather does not necessarily stop fishing, but you do need to take a few steps to make sure you don’t let freezing temperatures damage your boat. As long as there is open water, there are anglers who will be out there chasing their favorite quarry.

Lake McConaughy’s water level is about 65% of full right now. Inflows are running about 1,250 cubic feet per second. Outflows are a bit over 870 cfs. Anglers willing to brave the cold report finding walleye over the old river channel areas in 25 to 35 feet of water. Some smallmouth bass action is being reported along the southern shorelines and southern rocky points near the dam — go shallow. Most smallmouths are being found in 3 to 5 feet of water and are chasing shad.

Lake Ogallala anglers are catching the 10 to 12 inch stocker trout that were put into the lake earlier this month. Power Bait is doing well and a few trout are being caught on nightcrawlers. Some trout are being caught in the North Platte River below the lake, generally on spinnerbaits. The best news from this area is that they are releasing water into the Nebraska Public Power District supply canal again. Currently about 400 cfs of water is going into the canal, but not much is happening in the way of fishing along the canal, yet.