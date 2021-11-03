Rick’s Picks, Oct. 3

It is amazing what a skiff of snow will do for the mental attitude of deer hunters! Nebraska’s firearm deer season begins in just over two weeks and every deer hunter I have visited this week is seriously thinking about the firearm season. Now is the time to be out there getting your scouting done. As long as there is snow on the ground, it is easy to see where the deer are moving. With a little practice you can read tracks like a book and know where the deer are and when they will be there.
Get your rifles sighted in — and I mean seriously sighted in. Put some time in to the effort using real targets and a steady rest at known distances. Propping yourself up across the hood of a pickup and shooting at cow pies in the pastures is not really sighting in your rifle.
Remember that the fall turkey season is on and will be running concurrently with the deer season. Plenty of turkeys out there. You have an opportunity to take two types of big game on one hunt. I just wish Nebraska offered a rifle hunting option for turkeys in the fall like many other states. Forcing a hunter to have both a rifle and a shotgun in their stand, and having to switch guns as the situation warrants, is a potential safety hazard.
Waterfowlers are ready to go. The cold and snow earlier this week made it feel more like duck and goose season, too. We have duck and dark goose season open in the region. This week’s cold front did bring a few new birds into the area. I have seen the first ducks of the season using Lake Maloney. That usually means that waterfowl are using Sutherland Reservoir in the evening, too.
Anglers need to get their boats ready for winter. Cold weather does not necessarily stop fishing, but you do need to take a few steps to make sure you don’t let freezing temperatures damage your boat. As long as there is open water, there are anglers who will be out there chasing their favorite quarry.
Lake McConaughy’s water level is about 52% of full right now. Inflows are running about 1,250 cubic feet per second. Outflows are nill. Not much change in the best spots to fish from last week’s report. Anglers report finding walleye over the old river channel areas in 25 to 35 feet of water in the upper regions of the lake. Some smallmouth bass action is being reported along the southern rocky point near the dam — go shallow. Most smallmouths are being found in 3 to 5 feet of water and are chasing shad. Some walleye and largemouth bass are being found on the north shoreline of the lake where you can find flooded vegetation.
Lake Ogallala anglers are catching a few trout from the bank near the campgrounds. Power Bait is doing well and a few trout are being caught on nightcrawlers. Some trout are being caught in the North River below the lake, generally on spinnerbaits. Work around the canal gates at the lower end of the lake is wrapping up. I hear there may be some water flowing in the canal by next week.
Sutherland Reservoir has inlet flows are a trickle. Anglers can see baitfish in the inlet but not much action from predator fish that tend to follow them. Action is slow. Lake levels are still about where they were last week. Walleye fishing in the main body of the lake is slow. A few walleye have been caught along the western shoreline. Catfish are biting on cut baits and night crawlers in the cooling pond. Anglers and waterfowlers are beginning to share the reservoir, so everyone needs to keep track of others on the water.
No water is flowing into Lake Maloney. Inlet activity is very slow. I’ve seen a few shad working the surface of the inlet. There may be a few wiper following them. The lake level is down a few feet. Be cautious if you get out on the lake due to lower water levels. Some of the best fishing action on Maloney is at the outlet at dusk. Minnows on a slip-bobber rig may be the best way to catch them.
Have a great weekend outdoors!