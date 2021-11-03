Rick’s Picks, Oct. 3

Anglers need to get their boats ready for winter. Cold weather does not necessarily stop fishing, but you do need to take a few steps to make sure you don’t let freezing temperatures damage your boat. As long as there is open water, there are anglers who will be out there chasing their favorite quarry.

Lake McConaughy’s water level is about 52% of full right now. Inflows are running about 1,250 cubic feet per second. Outflows are nill. Not much change in the best spots to fish from last week’s report. Anglers report finding walleye over the old river channel areas in 25 to 35 feet of water in the upper regions of the lake. Some smallmouth bass action is being reported along the southern rocky point near the dam — go shallow. Most smallmouths are being found in 3 to 5 feet of water and are chasing shad. Some walleye and largemouth bass are being found on the north shoreline of the lake where you can find flooded vegetation.

Lake Ogallala anglers are catching a few trout from the bank near the campgrounds. Power Bait is doing well and a few trout are being caught on nightcrawlers. Some trout are being caught in the North River below the lake, generally on spinnerbaits. Work around the canal gates at the lower end of the lake is wrapping up. I hear there may be some water flowing in the canal by next week.